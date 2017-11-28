Trendy Teen Clothes That'll Make Perfect Gifts

Courtesy
Alexis Bennett
Nov 28, 2017 @ 4:30 pm

Teen gifts are one of the most difficult things to shop for, especially when you're on the hunt for trendy teen clothes. It can be tempting to purchase the most colorful kid-friendly outfit, but that's not what the average 13-year-old really wants to unwrap during the holidays.

Instead, they're looking for standout pieces that will help them win best-dressed at school and even on the weekends. If you're not sure what's in or out this season, don't panic. We've gathered a list of trendy teen clothes for boys and girls that will also make genius gift ideas.

VIDEO: Great Tech Gifts Under $50

 

Keep on scrolling to shop our favorite trendy teen clothes.

1 of 10 Courtesy

Velour Jumper

Add a velour jumpsuit to your shopping list for the win.

Cat and Jack $20 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 10 Courtesy

Padded Parka

Score the jacket-of-the moment for a stylish young man.

H&M $50 SHOP NOW
3 of 10 Courtesy

Cold-Shoulder Bling Dress

Treat a little one to a sparkly dress with a whole lot of attitude.

art class $19 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 10 Courtesy

lightweight flannel shirt

Drop a classic flannel shirt into your cart for worry-free gifting.

J. Crew $50 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 10 Courtesy

Trouble Hoodie

Give the fashionable troublemaker a hoodie that will help her win best dressed.

Forever 21 $20 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
6 of 10 Courtesy

Hooded Biker Jacket

Make layering easy with this two-in-one jacket.

H&M $40 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
7 of 10 Courtesy

Cold Shoulder Velvet Dress

Make a stylish girl smile with this trendy dress.

art class $19 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
8 of 10 Courtesy

Jacquard-knit Sweater

Wrap up this cool T-shirt that features a tough graphic.

H&M $18 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
9 of 10 Courtesy

Velvet Leggings

Score a fuzzy pair of leggings perfect for running, jumping, and more

Forever 21 $8 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
10 of 10 Courtesy

Indigo Pocket Shirt

Grab a denim button down for a cool twist on a classic.

Old Navy $23 SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!