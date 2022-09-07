As a Size 14 Woman, Fashion Week Makes Me Anxious — but I Always Find Outfits From These 6 Brands

I'm hit with the same anxieties every time New York Fashion Week rolls around. As a woman who typically wears a size 14 or 16, my body type is not represented in runway shows, collection previews, or any other part of the week-long festivities. The city also seems to be suddenly overrun by models who are typically tall and thin, and the sidewalks are littered with fashionable outfits.

Working in the beauty and magazine industry also means that Fashion Week is a busy, event-filled time of the year. Getting dressed and shopping during this time is taxing and painful. I have spent hours of my life clicking into a website, checking their size guide, seeing that my size isn't offered, and exiting out. I know how to shop for basics like a T-shirt or everyday skirt, but on-trend outfits are difficult. Fashion-forward, investment-worthy brands aren't making clothing for women like me; I can't just pop onto Revolve and grab the first thing I see.

To make matters worse, the type of clothing and brands that cater to plus-size women often treat us like because of our size, we should be thankful for whatever they churn out. The clothes are often drab, shapeless, and exist completely outside of the trend cycle. The silhouettes are tent-like and the prints would make a centenarian feel dated.

There are a few brands out there that I turn to when I need an on-trend and fashionable outfit that is stylish without any limitations or exemptions (i.e. not fashionable for a plus size woman, just fashionable). The brands outlined below are my safe spaces for the type of clothing that gets me through the most sartorial time of the year.

Batsheva

Courtesy

Shop now: $150; matchesfashion.com

Batsheva is probably my favorite fashion discovery of the last couple of years. Its clothing nods subtly to the trends of the time without being dictated by them. Most of its clothing goes up to a size 20 and the rich, solid-color fabrics and bright floral patterns are bold enough to be a look in and of themselves.

I actually own the Batsheva x Laura Ashley dress pictured, and the amount of wear and compliments I've gotten out of it has paid for itself twice over.

Shop the brand at net-a-porter.com and matchesfashion.com

Good American

Courtesy

Shop now: $195; goodamerican.com

Good American is one of two brands on this list (the other is M.M.LaFleur) where every product is available in extended sizes. (The other brands only have "curve" or "plus" sections that are slivers of their full collection.)

As a brand in the Kardashian empire, you'll always be able to find incredibly on-trend pieces of clothing and accessories. The majority of the brand's inventory is available in neutral colors and form-fitting styles, both of which are great foundations to build and accessorize outfits.

Shop the brand at goodamerican.com, nordstrom.com, and saksfifthavenue.com

For Love and Lemons

Courtesy

Shop now: $227; forloveandlemons.com

A couple of my favorite outfits of all time are from For Love and Lemons. The dresses, skirts, and tops are feminine and whimsical, with a major focus on florals, lace, and other prints. While the options over size 14 are limited, there is a large variety of on-trend styles available in their Curve Styles section.

Shop the brand at forloveandlemons.com

M.M.LaFleur

Courtesy

Shop now: $265; mmlafleur.com

As previously mentioned, M.M.LaFleur is the only brand besides Good American that doesn't have a specific plus-size section; every item goes up to size 16. This is a good place for business casual and cocktail party outfits and dresses, and its collections are filled with both staple items and on-trend pieces.

Shop the brand at mmlafleur.com and nordstrom.com

Reformation

Courtesy

Shop now: $148; thereformation.com

Reformation is an easy go-to for capsule wardrobe pieces that can be styled into endless outfit combinations. The Extended Sizes collection also includes a few statement dresses that are easy one-and-done outfits.

Though this is one of my go-to brands, it's still a little disheartening to see all of the great clothing that is frequently added to the "regular" section, while the Extended Sizes range feels a bit limited.

Shop the brand at thereformation.com and nordstrom.com

Sea

Courtesy

Shop now: $385; net-a-porter.com

Sea makes flowy dresses, chunky knits, and quilted jackets with an overall vibe I'd describe as Nordic chic-meets-Billy Crystal in When Harry Met Sally. Its pieces are great for everyday wear, but also have a street-style aesthetic that gives them an elevated feel.

Shop the brand at net-a-porter.com and shopbop.com