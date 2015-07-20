Travel Like an Editor: What InStyle's Joanna Bober Packed for a Whirlwind Weekend in Aspen
Jul 20, 2015 @ 3:15 pm
THE BIG PICTURE
White jeans—Mother (similar) and Citizens of Humanity (similar) are my go-tos—a special dress for evening (from Figue, $1,295; figue.com), a pair of slides from Loeffler Randall ($195; loefflerrandall.com) and a few key cosmetics are the staples.
Naomi Driessnack for InStyle.com
MOUNTAIN GEAR
That embroidered Figue dress came in handy at a dinner for all of the Food & Wine Best New Chefs at the top of Aspen Mountain. Here I am interviewing Danny Meyer of Gramercy Tavern and Shake Shack fame.
Joshua Kessler
DAYTIME UNIFORM
In the blazing Aspen sun, a hat is mandatory. I love Lola Hats' First Aid style ($170; lolahats.com) because of the wide brim and thick grosgrain bow. A sparkly Figue tunic ($325; figue.com), a Jerome Dreyfuss bag ($980; forzieri.com), Barton Perreira sunglasses ($395; barneys.com) and fitted white jeans felt casual enough during the day, and with a bit of bright lipstick segued easily into evening.
Courtesy
BEAUTY ESSENTIALS
There is generally no humidity in Aspen, so I bring multiple moisturizers from Tata Harper, my absolute favorite skincare line because of the incredible scent (you feel like you are in a spa 24/7) and the fact her products truly keep your skin feeling hydrated, elements and all (starting at $48; tataharperskincare.com). I have curly hair and Bumble and Bumble shampoo, conditioner and gel keep me from looking like a human milkweed (starting at $25; bumbleandbumble.com).
Courtesy
MOUNTAIN MAKEUP
When it comes to cosmetics at 8,000 feet above sea level, a bit of eyeliner from Guerlain (because the pencils are so wonderfully soft and easy to blend, $40; sephora.com), and a sheer lipstick from Face Stockholm (their Veils are to die for, $22; facestockholm.com) do the trick nicely. A lot of makeup in that environment feels like a mismatch—I feel my best using anything that makes me look healthy and glowy.
Courtesy
FAVE FRAGRANCE
I've been wearing Premier Figuier by L'Artisan Parfumeur ($145; aedes.com) for many years, since I first discovered it at Aedes de Venustas, the world's best fragrance shop, years ago. I take it with me wherever I go.
Courtesy
