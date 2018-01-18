The Comfortable (and Stylish) Shoes to Wear With Your Track Pants this Season 

Track pants are back and cooler than ever. Forget about the frumpy sweats you used to wear in gym class during high school, the updated look is super polished, sophisticated, but still maintains the sporty effortless vibe that's cool-girl approved.

Just about everyone has been sporting these pants, from your favorite It girls Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner to your street style stars Caroline Daur and Olivia Palermo. Whether you dress them up or keep them super casual, this look will have you winning in the wardrobe department.

Never met a sale you didn't ♥? #Same. Sign up for our new shopping newsletter for exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

We've seen this look put together in a variety of combos each one perfect for different occasions. Opt for a wide-leg option with a sexy mule or bootie for a night out with the girls or pair a traditional track pant with a chic sneaker for a casual yet fashionable daytime look. Of course, we love the classic black options, but you can brighten up your look this season with a vibrant pair in red and pink hues. No matter what track pant or shoe you choose, you can't go wrong with these dynamic combos ahead.

VIDEO: 5 Fashion-Forward Boots That'll Fit Your Budget

Below are some of our favorite pairings to help you update your look.