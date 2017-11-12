Tracee Ellis Ross x J.C. Penney Is Finally Here!

It's official! One of our favorite style stars, Tracee Ellis Ross has teamed up with J.C. Penney to create her first-ever retail collection. In October, Ross shared the good news by dropping a few pictures on her Instagram, and now, you can finally shop the fancy (and affordable) designs.

The Tracee Ellis Ross for J.C. Penney collection is all about getting women to embrace their joyful spirit—just like we've witnessed Ross do during every red-carpet appearance. Now, we can all channel some of her magic, too. The exclusive, limited-edition capsule collection includes several versatile pieces, from long dresses with lots of sparkle to fancy suiting designed with a feminine twist.

And just when we thought we couldn't fall more in love with Ross, she explains in a press release that she designed the 45-piece collection, "for everybody and every body." The sizes of each item range from small to 3X. And the good news doesn't stop there. Ross goes on to say, "I truly believe that looking good does not have to cost a lot." So no, you don't have to blow through your savings to get your hands on the celebrity-approved pieces. Prices start as low as $9 and max out at $75.

Ross even has us covered in the pajama department because hanging with the family in stylish nighties is a must during the holidays. You'll find matching sets decked out with bold prints that are as fun as Ross's personality, and there's even adorable sleep masks so you can literally catch up on your beauty rest. Plus there's an assortment of festive decor that will turn your home into a chic wonderland.

The entire collection is available at all J.C. Penney stores and on the website right now. But it's selling out fast. So you might want to hurry, and check out our favorite items below.