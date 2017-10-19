Curvy Girls, These Life-Changing Bras Are on Sale for $40

Courtesy
Alexis Bennett
Oct 19, 2017 @ 1:00 pm

It's tough to find good bras that are actually affordable. But all of those shopping worries are about to come to an end. Torrid, the brand that's known for creating fashion-forward designs for curvy women is having a huge sale. From October 19 to November 1, you can stock up on all types of underwear and sleepwear and save big.

Shoppers can automatically enjoy 25 percent off of everything. But the more you throw into your shopping cart, the more you'll save. Grab two bras, and you'll receive 30 percent off of your purchase. Cop three, and Torrid will give you a 40% discount. You're going to want to stock up on these bad boys because they offer amazing support, and the sizes go up to a G cup.

The good news doesn't stop there. Select Torrid panties are five for $35, bralettes and bandeaus are buy one get one for $10, and sleepwear is 30 percent off. This is an epic sale that we are not going to miss out on. Check out some of our favorite bras that are included in Torrid's event below.

1 of 5 Courtesy

Lace Full Coverage Push-Up Bra

Torrid $40 (Originally $55) SHOP NOW
2 of 5 Courtesy

Lace Sides Push-Up Demi Bra

$40 (Originally $55) SHOP NOW
3 of 5 Courtesy

Smooth Push-Up Plunge Bra

Torrid $40 (Originally $45) SHOP NOW
4 of 5 Courtesy

Lace Detail Full Coverage Push-Up Bra

Torrid $40 (Originally $55) SHOP NOW
5 of 5 Courtesy

Lace & Microfiber Sexy T-Shirt Bra

Torrid $40 (Originally $49) SHOP NOW

