Don't Freak Out, But Topshop's Sale Is Offering More Than 50% Off

Topshop's end of the season sale is finally here. And it's waaaay better than we expected. Topshop's website has banners all over the place saying up to 50 percent off of select items. But we did the math, and there are actually some deals that are 60 and 70 percent off. I know it sounds crazy good. And it is.

The major discounts are all across the board. You could literally upgrade your entire show collection with everyday boots or party-ready heels for $30 or less. Getting bored with your office attire? You'll find some fresh ways to breathe new life into your workwear at the Topshop sale. And yes, they even have a few dresses and skirts going for ridiculously low prices. Don't let us hold you up from shopping. Scroll down to see the best deals at Topshop's sale.

Sign up for our shopping newsletter Get exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

VIDEO: 6 Investment Pieces Every Woman Should Own