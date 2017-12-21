Don't Freak Out, But Topshop's Sale Is Offering More Than 50% Off

Courtesy
Alexis Bennett
Dec 21, 2017 @ 2:00 pm

Topshop's end of the season sale is finally here. And it's waaaay better than we expected. Topshop's website has banners all over the place saying up to 50 percent off of select items. But we did the math, and there are actually some deals that are 60 and 70 percent off. I know it sounds crazy good. And it is.

The major discounts are all across the board. You could literally upgrade your entire show collection with everyday boots or party-ready heels for $30 or less. Getting bored with your office attire? You'll find some fresh ways to breathe new life into your workwear at the Topshop sale. And yes, they even have a few dresses and skirts going for ridiculously low prices. Don't let us hold you up from shopping. Scroll down to see the best deals at Topshop's sale.

VIDEO: 6 Investment Pieces Every Woman Should Own

 

1 of 17 Courtesy

Checked Corset Bardot Top

Spice up your office wardrobe with an off-the-shoulder piece.

$35 (Originally $75) SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 17 Courtesy

TALL Vinyl A-line Skirt

Pair a knockout skirt with sneakers and a white T-shirt for instant cool-girl vibes.

$35 (Originally $75) SHOP NOW
3 of 17 Courtesy

Casper High Leg Boots

Grab a pair of comfortable boots that are perfect for everyday.

$30 (Originally $95) SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 17 Courtesy

Velvet Strappy Bardot Top

Make a stylish statement in a velvet top in a deep green shade.

$40 (Originally $85) SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 17 Courtesy

Tie Sleeve Poplin Blouse

Take your turtleneck game to the next level with fun details like lace-up sleeves.

$25 (Originally $55) SHOP NOW
Advertisement
6 of 17 Courtesy

Embroidered Balloon Slv Mini

Turn heads in a trendy black dress with white stitching along the bodice.

$35 (Originally $75) SHOP NOW
Advertisement
7 of 17 Courtesy

Grammer Suede Pointed Heels

Get a pair of classic pumps at a crazy, good price.

$20 (Originally $68) SHOP NOW
Advertisement
8 of 17 Courtesy

Tipped Faux Fur Stole

$20 (Originally $48) SHOP NOW
Advertisement
9 of 17 Courtesy

Raphael Sandals

Get dressed up in a metallic pair of heels that are photo-worthy.

$35 (Originally $75) SHOP NOW
Advertisement
10 of 17 Courtesy

Tie Back Bardot Blouse

Brighten things up with sweet color that will help you stand out.

$25 (Originally $68) SHOP NOW
Advertisement
11 of 17 Courtesy

V-Neck Tunic Blouse

Score a versatile top that you can wear at work and on the weekends.

$25 (Originally $55) SHOP NOW
Advertisement
12 of 17 Courtesy

Hoopla Ankle Boots

Pull your look together with a pair of shiny boots.

$30 (Originally $110) SHOP NOW
Advertisement
13 of 17 Courtesy

Premium Leather Drawstring Bag

Add a pop of color to your winter wardrobe with a pretty, pink bag.

$60 (Originally $150) SHOP NOW
Advertisement
14 of 17 Courtesy

Thermal Logo Beanie by Ivy Park

Disguise bad-hair days with a Beyoncé approved beanie.

$10 (Originally $25) SHOP NOW
Advertisement
15 of 17 Courtesy

Hoopla Ankle Boots

Step up in classic ankle boots that will match everything in your closet.

$30 (Originally $110) SHOP NOW
Advertisement
16 of 17 Courtesy

Star Emrboidered Midi Dress

Show them you're a shinning star with a celestial dress.

$50 (Originally $130) SHOP NOW
Advertisement
17 of 17 Courtesy

Brushed Two-Tone Scarf

Wrap up in a two-tone scarf that won't take away from your outfit.

$15 (Originally $38) SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!