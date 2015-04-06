Top 2005 Fashion & Beauty Trends

Apr 06, 2015 @ 6:18 pm
Strapless Gowns
Strapless Gowns
Never one to disappoint-on the red carpet or off-Halle Berry dazzled once again in a royal-blue Emanuel Ungaro gown.

Also seen strapless: Jennifer Garner and Jennifer Love Hewitt, Desperate Housewives Teri Hatcher, Nicollette Sheridan and Marcia Cross.
Orange Hues
Orange Hues
Mariska Hargitay looked stunning in a coral Carolina Herrera gown with fishtail train.

Eva Longoria and Portia de Rossi glowed in the hot hue.
Nude Lips
Nude Lips
Mischa Barton looked fresh-faced and radiant in subtle makeup and a simple lipcolor.

Other fans of this understated makeup trend: Lost's Evangeline Lilly, Marcia Cross and Halle Berry.
Messy Buns
Messy Buns
Debra Messing, in Elie Saab, wore her ravishing red curls up-stacked high into a glamorous bun.

More stars swept away with the hair trend include Jennifer Garner, Portia de Rossi, Eva Longoria and Teri Hatcher
