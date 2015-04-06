whitelogo
Top 2005 Fashion & Beauty Trends
Top 2005 Fashion & Beauty Trends
Apr 06, 2015
Strapless Gowns
Never one to disappoint-on the red carpet or off-Halle Berry dazzled once again in a royal-blue Emanuel Ungaro gown.
Also seen strapless: Jennifer Garner and Jennifer Love Hewitt,
Desperate Housewives
Teri Hatcher, Nicollette Sheridan and Marcia Cross.
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Orange Hues
Mariska Hargitay looked stunning in a coral Carolina Herrera gown with fishtail train.
Eva Longoria and Portia de Rossi glowed in the hot hue.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Nude Lips
Mischa Barton looked fresh-faced and radiant in subtle makeup and a simple lipcolor.
Other fans of this understated makeup trend:
Lost's
Evangeline Lilly, Marcia Cross and Halle Berry.
Lester Cohen/WireImage
Messy Buns
Debra Messing, in Elie Saab, wore her ravishing red curls up-stacked high into a glamorous bun.
More stars swept away with the hair trend include Jennifer Garner, Portia de Rossi, Eva Longoria and Teri Hatcher
Jason Merritt/FilmMagic
