How Tommy Hilfiger is Designing for People With Disabilities

Tommy Hilfiger is at it again, expanding its offerings with another clothing line that's made with people of varying abilities in mind. This time, the brand shed a spotlight on Chelsie Hill, founder of the Rollettes wheelchair dance team and the E.P.I.C. (Empowering People in Chairs) Project. Hill, who is living with a spinal cord injury after being the survivor in a drunk driving accident, poses in the new Tommy Hilfiger collection. You can see her dancing around in the campaign video, too.

"Inclusivity and the democratization of fashion have always been at the core of my brand’s DNA,” Tommy Hilfiger explained in a press release. “These collections continue to build on that vision, empowering differently abled adults to express themselves through fashion."

VIDEO: 6 Investment Pieces Every Woman Should Own

The Tommy Hilfiger adaptive collection includes modified designs that make it easier for wearers to get dressed on their own and for caretakers to effortlessly help them out. Some of the updates include magnetic shoulders, velcro closures, and zippers that can be easily opened or closed with one hand. We are so here for the inclusivity!