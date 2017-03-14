See the Stunning Collection Tom Ford Didn't Show at NYFW

Courtesy
Kim Duong
Mar 14, 2017 @ 5:45 pm

Tom Ford knew what he was doing when he ditched showing his spring 2017 collection at New York Fashion Weekwe just didn’t know. Given last September’s fall 2016 runway heavy on sequined glamour and streamlined silhouettes (that, quite honestly, convinced us to give pencil skirts a second fighting chance), we were really hoping for a show. Or word. Or something.

VIDEO: Tom Ford Talks to InStyle's Eric Wilson

Then this happened: Ford debuted his spring 2017 collection online at TomFord.com—his second hit at the see-now-buy-now model that’s slowly taking over the ready-to-wear industry. With the collection arriving in stores, we have the women’s RTW lookbook photos for you to drool over here. From mixed metal sequined gowns to Kardashian-Jenner ready corset-belts, scroll through to see the Tom Ford spring 2017 women’s ready-to-wear collection in full.

1 of 31 Courtesy

TOM FORD WOMEN'S SPRING/SUMMER 2017

2 of 31 Courtesy

TOM FORD WOMEN'S SPRING/SUMMER 2017

3 of 31 Courtesy

TOM FORD WOMEN'S SPRING/SUMMER 2017

4 of 31 Courtesy

TOM FORD WOMEN'S SPRING/SUMMER 2017

5 of 31 Courtesy

TOM FORD WOMEN'S SPRING/SUMMER 2017

6 of 31 Courtesy

TOM FORD WOMEN'S SPRING/SUMMER 2017

7 of 31 Courtesy

TOM FORD WOMEN'S SPRING/SUMMER 2017

8 of 31 Courtesy

TOM FORD WOMEN'S SPRING/SUMMER 2017

9 of 31 Courtesy

TOM FORD WOMEN'S SPRING/SUMMER 2017

10 of 31 Courtesy

TOM FORD WOMEN'S SPRING/SUMMER 2017

11 of 31 Courtesy

TOM FORD WOMEN'S SPRING/SUMMER 2017

12 of 31 Courtesy

TOM FORD WOMEN'S SPRING/SUMMER 2017

13 of 31 Courtesy

TOM FORD WOMEN'S SPRING/SUMMER 2017

14 of 31 Courtesy

TOM FORD WOMEN'S SPRING/SUMMER 2017

15 of 31 Courtesy

TOM FORD WOMEN'S SPRING/SUMMER 2017

16 of 31 Courtesy

TOM FORD WOMEN'S SPRING/SUMMER 2017

17 of 31 Courtesy

TOM FORD WOMEN'S SPRING/SUMMER 2017

18 of 31 Courtesy

TOM FORD WOMEN'S SPRING/SUMMER 2017

19 of 31 Courtesy

TOM FORD WOMEN'S SPRING/SUMMER 2017

20 of 31 Courtesy

TOM FORD WOMEN'S SPRING/SUMMER 2017

21 of 31 Courtesy

TOM FORD WOMEN'S SPRING/SUMMER 2017

22 of 31 Courtesy

TOM FORD WOMEN'S SPRING/SUMMER 2017

23 of 31 Courtesy

TOM FORD WOMEN'S SPRING/SUMMER 2017

24 of 31 Courtesy

TOM FORD WOMEN'S SPRING/SUMMER 2017

25 of 31 Courtesy

TOM FORD WOMEN'S SPRING/SUMMER 2017

26 of 31 Courtesy

TOM FORD WOMEN'S SPRING/SUMMER 2017

27 of 31 Courtesy

TOM FORD WOMEN'S SPRING/SUMMER 2017

28 of 31 Courtesy

TOM FORD WOMEN'S SPRING/SUMMER 2017

29 of 31 Courtesy

TOM FORD WOMEN'S SPRING/SUMMER 2017

30 of 31 Courtesy

TOM FORD WOMEN'S SPRING/SUMMER 2017

31 of 31 Courtesy

TOM FORD WOMEN'S SPRING/SUMMER 2017

