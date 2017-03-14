See the Stunning Collection Tom Ford Didn't Show at NYFW

Tom Ford knew what he was doing when he ditched showing his spring 2017 collection at New York Fashion Week—we just didn’t know. Given last September’s fall 2016 runway heavy on sequined glamour and streamlined silhouettes (that, quite honestly, convinced us to give pencil skirts a second fighting chance), we were really hoping for a show. Or word. Or something.

VIDEO: Tom Ford Talks to InStyle's Eric Wilson

Then this happened: Ford debuted his spring 2017 collection online at TomFord.com—his second hit at the see-now-buy-now model that’s slowly taking over the ready-to-wear industry. With the collection arriving in stores, we have the women’s RTW lookbook photos for you to drool over here. From mixed metal sequined gowns to Kardashian-Jenner ready corset-belts, scroll through to see the Tom Ford spring 2017 women’s ready-to-wear collection in full.