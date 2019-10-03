This Office-Appropriate Dress Sold Out Almost Instantly — Here’s the Sneaky Way You Can Still Test It Out

Image zoom Courtesy

If you're looking to step up your office style this fall, then allow me to introduce you to Toccin.

The brand, which was founded by husband-and-wife duo Alex and Michael Toccin, just officially launched in September, but it's already starting to grab shoppers' attention with its luxe workwear pieces.

"The reality is that, as an entrepreneur, wife, and mother with a packed calendar, I really don’t want to have to think about what I’m wearing," Alex explains in a statement. "What I want is a wardrobe full of options that are zip-up-and-go, but still stylish and on-trend.”

On the brand's website, the the burgundy scuba racer and the mini dress both sold out almost instantly. The entire stock of the moto jacket is almost completely sold out, too.

There are still a few pieces from the first Toccin collection available for purchase at Neiman Marcus, however, from colorblock sheaths to leather-trimmed gingham dresses. And if you're interested in a loaner, Rent the Runway has a few styles, too.

Image zoom Courtesy

Shop Now: Toccin, $495; neimanmarcus.com. Borrow It: at renttherunway.com.