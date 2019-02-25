Tina Fey’s Necklace Actually Converts to a Tiara

Image zoom Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images

When we saw Tina Fey's necklace at the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscars Party we knew it was special. But we had no idea that the Neil Lane piece can also convert into a tiara — like the one worn by Queen Alexandra Kokoshnik, which was most recently borrowed by Queen Elizabeth.

According to the Neil Lane team, the special necklace Fey wore is actually two layers of 19th century cut diamond necklaces. Together, they include between 75 and 100 diamonds. One of the handmade pieces looks like a choker and can be converted into two bracelets. And the other can be flipped and fastened to be worn as a tiara with a wall of diamonds.

Image zoom Tim Graham/Getty Images

Pretty impressive, right? That's definitely going down in the red-carpet fashion hall of fame.