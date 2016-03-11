5 Pieces We're Obsessing Over from the Timo Weiland with Banana Republic Collection

The fashion world has peculiar timing. Fall clothing starts appearing in stores mid-summer; come February, racks are full of tank tops and miniskirts. Fashion Week also operates one season ahead. So, even though last September Banana Republic revealed that it partnered with the Council of Fashion Designers of America to support emerging designers who produce their collections in local cities—and tapped Timo Weiland as the first one to collaborate on a limited-edition capsule—it's just now hitting stores.

The preppy-meets-street range includes 12 styles—dresses, tops, skirts, and a tie-waist blazer—in solids and the label's trademark rich prints. Each piece, like every other one in the brand, helmed by Timo Weiland, Alan Eckstein, and Donna Kang, is cut and sewn in New York. "Our brand was formed in factories in the Garment District," Weiland told InStyle Thursday night at the launch party for the collaboration at The Gordon Bar in N.Y.C. "Being made in New York is part of our story and always will be."

Scroll down to check out some of the pieces, available on Monday, March 14 at bananarepublic.com.