Get The Slimming Jacket Celebrities Have Been Wearing for Years For (a Whole Lot) Less

It's always fun to try out new trends, but there's nothing like a classic that you can wear season after season. And celebrities seem to agree. For years, they've been keeping Balmain's structured blazers in rotation. And we can see why so many of them gravitate towards the timeless jacket. The gold button embellished piece has a universally flattering design that cinches the waist and emphasizes the shoulders, creating that hourglass silhouette that stars like Jennifer Lopez are known for.

In an Instagram selfie, the 48-year-old singer rocked a navy version of the jacket while tucking a white top into matching jeans. And back in April, she styled a black turtleneck and blue denim pants with the popular blazer for a date night with Alex Rodriguez.

Our three favorite words: add to cart. Sign up for our new shopping newsletter for exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

Similarly, Olivia Munn likes to dress up her jeans with the polished blazer, too. On Sunday, the actress hit the airport wearing the black jacket with a white T-shirt and cut-off denim shorts. And the celebrity list of fans goes on and on, from Jennifer Aniston to Kim Kardashian.

TheImageDirect.com

Sadly, the celebrity-approved blazer is definitely a splurge, clocking in at $1,995. But you don't have to max out your credit card to get the classic, figure-flattering blazer. We've found a few look-alikes that will definitely get the job done.

VIDEO: 3 Ways to Wear a Black Blazer

Keep scrolling to see how you can score the timeless look for less.