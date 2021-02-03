Everyone Is Racing to Target to Buy This Super Flattering, Viral TikTok Dress
It's only $25 — and it's selling out quick.
If you've ever spent an hour or three scrolling through TikTok, we're willing to bet you came across at least one product or clothing recommendation that left you tempted to shop. From butt crack leggings to curl-detangling brushes, the app is full of users who will happily share their life-changing purchases.
So when a little black dress with an inexpensive price tag ended up on our For You page? Well, we knew we had to save you some scrolling time and tell you all about it — especially since it's a Target find, and the way people are reacting, it's about to sell out.
It all stemmed from one video in particular, posted by @danielaisamess. In the brief clip, she shows off a black, ruched, off-the-shoulder mini dress, and tells those watching her video to run to their local store and scoop one up for themselves. It didn't take long for people to listen; many dueted the TikTok, revealing that they, too, came across the Wild Fable design and ended up buying it themselves. The dress flatters a variety of different body types and aesthetics, and even better, costs just $25.
The catch, however, is that the piece is so new, it hasn't even hit Target's site yet, so you'll have to check it out the old-fashioned way: in person. Should you find yourself in need of groceries or cleaning supplies in the near future, the exact design is called Wild Fable Women's Puff Sleeve Double Ruched Dress, the store code is 331085160, and it's also available in a light blue floral print, too. (Of course, we're also hoping that Target makes this one available to shop online, ASAP.)
This viral dress trend comes after another Target design recently found fame on social media: The Women's Balloon Long Sleeve Ruffle Dress from Universal Thread. One scroll through the hashtag #TargetDressChallenge across all platforms (or a look at the customer reviews on Target's site), and you'll find a variety of photos showing off this "pandemic prairie dress," oftentimes outside, on a farm, going full cottagecore.
While people can't help but make fun, we'd argue that this one is well worth the money, too. It's a bit more chill and comfortable than the previous pick, comes in multiple colorways, and is available in both regular and plus-sizes. To top it off, it's currently on sale for $26.
Whether or not you choose to purchase one of these viral dresses, one thing is for sure: Target's fashion department is having a moment, and we'll be keeping our eye out for the next must-have from this store.