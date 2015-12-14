6 Ways to Tie a Sweater Like a Street Style Star
Sweaters and shirts don't necessarily have to be worn in a traditional fashion. Tie them around your waist, neck, or across your chest to give your outfit an added layer of interest. Play with prints, experiment with textures, or dabble in bold hues. Check out these styling tricks below for some new, inspired ways to wear your old favorites.
Keep it Neutral
Add interest to a neutral skirt by tying a sweater in the same fabric and color around your waist. Consider this a new way to wear your sweater skirt set.
Ground a Fancy Dress
Create a more casual feel by adding a button-down around the waist of a fancy dress.
Think About Patterns
A plaid shirt around the waist can add a fun spin to ordinary jeans.
Cross it Over
Give a classic look a bold twist by tying your sweater over one shoulder and across your chest.
Add a Chunky Knit
Introduce texture by throwing a chunky knit around your shoulders. Bonus: You'll be prepared for chilly evenings.
Use as a Belt
Use shirt sleeves instead of a belt to cinch in the waist of a baggy dress.