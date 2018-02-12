The $0 Styling Trick We Learned Today at Tibi

Even pouring rain on a Sunday couldn't keep fashion's biggest influencers from attending the Tibi show. Despite the fact that it was held at a faraway warehouse space in South Street Seaport, upon arrival, you were met with a sea of influencers: many of whom were wearing the same, yellow, Tibi dress.

If you haven't already been inundated with grams from the Tibi show, don't worry. We're here to give you the details. Designer Amy Smilovic sent slouchy, oversized sweaters; long skirts and shorts paired with knee-high boots, and cool suiting cinched with statement belts down the runway. The looks were undeniably Tibi and undeniably cool

You'll have to wait until July to get your hands on the clothes, but you can test Tibi's clever styling tricks right now. Here's the one genius styling trick we'll be stealing straight from the runways.

VIDEO: See Who's Front Row at New York Fashion Week

Remember Stan Gable from Revenge of the Nerds, or Carlton Banks from The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air? Both characters were known for wearing sweaters tied around their necks, a look that Tibi made runway-ready.

Thomas Concordia/Getty Images

Instead of letting the sleeves take center stage, try shifting the hem of your sweater over one shoulder. And voilà! No extra purchase necessary.