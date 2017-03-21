Tibi's Online Sample Sale Is Freak-Out Worthy

Kim Duong
Mar 21, 2017 @ 6:45 pm

Listen, sample sales are no joke. If you’ve never been to one, here’s what they’re like: terrible. There’s lots of rushing and lots of pushing as you’re forced into a pop-up shop with zero changing rooms and a hoard of fashion-hungry shoppers all scouring for that designer deal. Good news is some designers are hosting their sample sales online. Even greater news is that Tibi is one of them.

Hop over to the Tibi sample sale page and prepare to empty your bank account in the name of up to 80% off. Yes! It’s real! And no! It’s not yet sold out! But act quick because while the sale ends this Thursday, March 23rd, pieces are (understandably) selling out at turbo speeds.

If you’re in need of some inspo or just a taste of this mahoosive sale, then scroll through for our picks from Tibi’s online sample sale.

satin bias dress

Tibi $188 (originally $625) SHOP NOW
FUNNEL NECK SWEATER

Tibi $113 (originally $375) SHOP NOW
3 of 11 Courtesy

STRAPPY SANDALS

Tibi $111 (originally $445) SHOP NOW
CUT OUT SHOULDER DRESS

Tibi $158 (originally $525) SHOP NOW
WRAP SKIRT

Tibi $135 (originally $450) SHOP NOW
GINGHAM BOOTS

Tibi $163 (originally $650) SHOP NOW
CROPPED JACKET

Tibi $159 (originally $795) SHOP NOW
CORDUROY SKIRT

Tibi $113 (originally $375) SHOP NOW
V-NECK TOP

Tibi $104 (originally $345) SHOP NOW
WOOL MULES

Tibi $135 (originally $450) SHOP NOW
OFF-THE-SHOULDER DRESS

Tibi $149 (originally $495) SHOP NOW

