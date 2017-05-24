These Givenchy Items Are 50% Off at Net-A-Porter’s Glorious Sale

Alexis Bennett
May 24, 2017 @ 6:15 pm

OK, we tried our best not indulge in too much shopping this week, but Net-A-Porter's summer sale is too good to resist. The retailer kicked off the event on Tuesday with ridiculously good deals on several of our favorite brands, and today, Givenchy is being highlighted as the featured designer.

You'll find pages on top of pages of beautiful creations, and several are marked down at up to 50 percent off. It's very rare to find Givenchy goodies for half off, so we are not going to let this moment pass us by. Below we've gathered the best items from the brand, so that you can easily find the investment-worthy pieces.

VIDEO: Get a Faux Glow with Givenchy's Mister Radiant

 

Keep scrolling to see the gorgeous Givenchy deals.

Metallic leather sandals with crystals

Givenchy $865 (Originally $1,730) SHOP NOW
Cutout ruffled wool midi skirt

Givenchy $1,213 (Originally $2,425) SHOP NOW
Cape-effect blazer in white stretch-cady

Givenchy $1,575 (Originally $3,150) SHOP NOW
Obsedia shoulder bag in leopard-print textured-leather

Givenchy $1,195 (Originally $2,390) SHOP NOW
Chain-embellished dress in beige jersey

Givenchy $1,173 (Originally $2,345) SHOP NOW
Fringed top in black silk-satin

Givenchy $840 (Originally $1,680) SHOP NOW

