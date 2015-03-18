Then and Now: These Sexy '70s Trends Are Making a Comeback

Now that this season's '70s revival is here, every day is pretty much a throwback to decades-old silhouettes (flares, maxis), detailing (fringe, embroidery), and fabrics (denim, suede). And with the movement aimed to span two seasons, it's in your best interest to invest in fashion's groovy past.

But how do today's '70s-style trends compare with when they actually happened the first time around? We took our favorite '70s style icons and pitted them against the '70s-inspired designs on the spring/summer 2015 runways. And other than modern tweaks, new stylistic mixes, and fresh color combos, the similarities are immensely striking. Fashion is cyclical, after all.

Take the flirty floral dress for example. Love Story actress Ali MacGraw (above, left) was all smiles as she modeled a charming printed bell-sleeved Ossie Clark dress, complete with tights and tall leather boots. Designer Hedi Slimane had the same idea but gave his flirty frock a sexy spin on the Saint Laurent runway with a plunging scoop neckline (above, right).

From bell bottoms to peasant blouses, see all the comparisons between then and now.

1 of 12 Harry Dempster/Express/Getty Images; MVC Photography

The Flirty Dress

Then: Ali MacGraw was all smiles in a charming printed bell-sleeved Ossie Clark dress, complete with tights and tall leather boots.

 

Now: Designer Hedi Slimane had the same idea but, as he's wont to do, gave his flirty frock a sexy spin on the Saint Laurent runway with a plunging scoop neckline.

2 of 12 Associated Newspapers/Re/REX USA; MVC Photography

The Blazer

Then: Blazers and flared bottoms were an unbeatable combo in the '70s. Francoise Hardy went for one with substantial weight to layer over a chunky turtleneck knit and wide-leg trousers.

 

Now: Stuart Vevers of Coach re-imagined the trend as a fitted pale leather lapeled jacket styled over a long tee and super-flared pants.

3 of 12 Getty Images; Indigitalimages.com

The Bohemian White Dress

Then: BIanca Jagger partied it up in 1977 in an off-the-shoulder, ground-grazing white number with tiered ruffles and lantern sleeves.

 

Now: Roberto Cavalli took away the sweetness that comes with a pretty sheer dress by pairing it with an embellished chambray shirt, casually buttoned just so.

4 of 12 Ron Galella/WireImage; Indigitalimages.com

The Vest

Then: Mia Farrow gave her tee and floral skirt a shaggy finish with a white textural piece.

 

Now: Tommy Hilfiger's '70s-inspired spring/summer 2015 collection featured colorful fur vests with a dose of Americana thanks to stripes and spangled stars.

5 of 12 Hulton Archive/Getty Images; Indigitalimages.com

The Peasant Blouse

Then: Farrah Fawcett paired her radiant smile with a white peasant blouse, a floral strand, and denim jeans.

 

Now: Peter Dundas of Emilio Pucci colored his top in shades of caramel brown and violet, and offset the breezy silhouette with matching tailored shorts. 

6 of 12 Ron Galella/WireImage; Indigitalimages.com

The Tunic-and-Skirt Combo

Then: Meryl Streep was the picture of easy elegance at the 1979 premiere party of 'The Seduction of Joe Tynan,' layering a belted tunic over a long pleated skirt.

 

Now: Stella McCartney created movement on the spring/summer 2015 runway with an optic white monchromatic set that swished with every step. 

7 of 12 Mondadori via Getty Images; Indigitalimages.com

The Mini Shift

Then: Audrey Hepburn hit a ladylike note in 1970 for a stroll through Rome in a striped shift, sweet cardigan and buckled flats.  

 

Now: Riccardo Tisci gave the little dress a tough edge on the Givenchy catwalk with a stud-lined vest and incredible thigh-high open-toe boots.

8 of 12 Getty Images; Indigitalimages.com

Denim Flares

Then: Jane Birkin epitomized laidback glamour, striking a pose in 1974 in a plain white tee, worn-in denim flares and ballet flats.

 

Now: Diane von Furstenberg upped the sophistication by tucking a collared floral blouse into a pair of chic high-waisted flared jeans, with nary a frayed hem in sight.

9 of 12 Everett Collection/REX USA; Indigitalimages.com

The Skirt Set

Then: Francoise Hardy, the original street style star, was snapped window-shopping in a sophisticated skirt that she styled with a white turtleneck and calf-high white boots.

 

Now: Seen on the Gucci spring 2015 runway: sleek whites with gold round buttons for a fierce military-inspired feel.

10 of 12 Tom Wargacki/WireImage; Indigitalimages.com

Lace-Up Sandals

Then: Ali MacGraw stepped out with film producer Robert Evans in 1970 dressed to the nines in an asymmetric printed number with layered pendants and knee-high lace-up sandals.

 

Now: Not much has changed four decades later—designers Maria Grazia Chiuri and Pierpaolo Piccioli styled each of their Valentino spring 2015 looks with lace-up gladiator sandals that rocketed to the top of every fashion editor's wish list ever since they stepped foot onto the runway. 

11 of 12 Tom Hill/WireImage; Indigitalimages.com

Sweeping Bell Bottoms

Then: Singer-songwriter Dolly Parton made an in-store appearance at Peaches Records in 1977, dialing up the drama with sweeping bell bottoms and va-va-voom ringlets.

 

Now: Match the volume on the bottom with ruffles on top. Giovanna Randall added flair to her Honor show when she showed a playful flared set that felt more streamlined than fussy.

12 of 12 Ron Galella/WireImage; MVC Photography

The Neck-Tie Blouse

Then: Snapped in 1978, Bianca Jagger suited up for a night at Studio 54 in dapper suit separates, injecting a dose of feminine flair with a black neck-tie blouse.

 

Now: Designer Nicolas Ghesquiere took the pretty detailing and wove the ribbon into the high neckline of a dress on the Louis Vuitton runway. The result? Pretty powerful.

