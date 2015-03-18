Then and Now: These Sexy '70s Trends Are Making a Comeback

Now that this season's '70s revival is here, every day is pretty much a throwback to decades-old silhouettes (flares, maxis), detailing (fringe, embroidery), and fabrics (denim, suede). And with the movement aimed to span two seasons, it's in your best interest to invest in fashion's groovy past.

But how do today's '70s-style trends compare with when they actually happened the first time around? We took our favorite '70s style icons and pitted them against the '70s-inspired designs on the spring/summer 2015 runways. And other than modern tweaks, new stylistic mixes, and fresh color combos, the similarities are immensely striking. Fashion is cyclical, after all.

Take the flirty floral dress for example. Love Story actress Ali MacGraw (above, left) was all smiles as she modeled a charming printed bell-sleeved Ossie Clark dress, complete with tights and tall leather boots. Designer Hedi Slimane had the same idea but gave his flirty frock a sexy spin on the Saint Laurent runway with a plunging scoop neckline (above, right).

From bell bottoms to peasant blouses, see all the comparisons between then and now.

