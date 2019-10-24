Snag This Everlane Puffer for 50% Off While It’s Still In Stock

Image zoom Courtesy

Everlane — one of Meghan Markle’s go-to brands — is having a major sale on a winter staple: the puffer coat. Originally listed for $160, the ReNew Puffy Puff jacket is currently available for 50 percent off, making this a great time to stock up on the cold weather essential.

The sporty winter coat comes in a deep shade of olive green and offers a boxy, oversized fit. It’s made of 100 percent recycled polyester and renewed plastic bottles (32 for each coat, to be exact). Designed to keep you cozy in temperatures as low as 20 degrees Fahrenheit, the hooded jacket with a hidden drawstring waist is also water-resistant and includes recycled insulation for added warmth.

It’s discounted as part of the brand’s unique Choose What You Pay sale, which allows shoppers to select from three prices on items Everlane simply produced too many of. So while you can take advantage of paying just $80 for the jacket, you could also opt to pay $96 or $112 — that is, if you want your money to contribute towards things like the brand’s sustainable production efforts.

Perhaps due to its classic style or the fact that it’s majorly marked down right now, the puffy coat is already selling out in select sizes, so you’ll have to act fast to snag one for yourself before serious winter weather rolls in.

