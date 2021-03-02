Jennifer Lopez's Go-To Brand For Basics Just Dropped the Coolest Spring Collection

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

The Range is famous for its minimalist-meets-fashion-forward aesthetic — and its latest drop is no different.

When thinking about which fashion brands our favorite well-dressed celebrities are loving today, your mind may gravitate toward the flashiest, most expensive ones the market. However, there's one on-the-rise label that A-list insiders — including Jennifer Lopez — have on their shopping list right now, that on top of being classic, casual, and elevated, has well-made items that aren't too far over budget.

The Range, which was founded by sister duo Brittney and Mia Rothweiler, is your out-of-the-ordinary minimalist brand that has a decent group of celebrities in its fanbase, from Lucy Hale to Sophia Richie. While the bread and butter is quality everyday staples such as bodysuits and tank tops, these designs — which ring in under $500 — feature unexpected cutouts and asymmetrical silhouettes, making them standout from the pack. Once you factor in the brand's signature neutral palette, the result is a line that merges effortlessly with just about anything in your closet, while the subtle details make it more fashion-forward than your typical basics.

Image zoom Jennifer Lopez wearing a The Range tank top. | Credit: James Devaney/GC Images

The sisters, who Brittney describes as "jeans and T-shirts kind of girls," have an innate easy-going aesthetic, so creating the brand came somewhat naturally for them.

"It was exactly what we were looking for at that time," she tells InStyle about launching the brand back in 2018. "We really just wanted to create this collection that could take you from day to night and season to season. We wanted everything to go back to being something that could be styled as casual, or if you throw on a heel, it's dressed up."

Now, The Range is back for its Spring 2021 collection — and yes, Lopez's famous hardware-embellished tank top (which the sisters joking call the J.Lo top) is in the mix, paired with a ribbed jogger to create your next favorite co-ord. The new pieces recently launched on partnering retailer websites, and will later be sold on The Range's own site, and perfectly serves fashion's current half lounge, half Zoom-ready and pulled-together state amid the Coronavirus pandemic.

Image zoom Credit: Courtesy

Brittney tells us that although the brand historically carries more dressy elements, she and Mia took this moment to pivot to pieces that feel more comfortable but still stylized.

"Everything is still rooted in The Range's ethos," she says. "It's just a little more on the casual side."

Even still, alongside ribbed pullovers, refined cargos, and stirrup leggings (which would no doubt be Victoria Beckham-approved) come matching satin blazer sets in black and coral, a statement-sleeved crew neck, satin cowl-necks, and a slouchy one-shoulder tank. The relaxed nature of each item makes it perfectly wearing for the now, while the elevated fabrics and structure prep your closet for the future of dressing up again.

"I think we still want to offer that girl something that she can look forward to wearing," says Mia. "She can buy it now, keep it in her closet, and can't wait to take it out and wear it when the time is right."

Image zoom Credit: Courtesy

Already planning ahead for holiday, the sisters are looking forward to the creativity of developing pieces truly meant for a night out. But in any case, you can expect future The Range collections to still have that transitional feel.

"[The Range is] for a girl who moves and shakes, who can wear the same exact outfit with sneakers [or heels]," Mia says. "I think the most important thing is a girl can buy a piece and wear it for a lot of things, and because of the quality, keep it in her closet for a really long time."