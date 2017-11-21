Here's the Exclusive Promo Code You Need to Save Big at The Outnet

Think fast: The Outnet has all your favorite luxury designers on major sale right now. Yes! We’re talking Oscar de la Renta, Valentino, Dolce & Gabbana, and—can you believe it—more. This isn’t some measly BOGO 10-percent off deal either, mind you. You can shop these designer items for up to 70-percent off (and let’s just quickly do the math: 70-percent off = gigantic savings).

InStyle readers will also get save even more with this exclusive discount. All you need to do is enter the promo code "INSTYLE20" during check out, and you'll receive an extra 20 percent off of your purchase. This deal will only work on November 21 and doesn't include the "Just-In" items. So hop over to the clearance section on theoutnet.com, and you’ll see pages upon pages of money-saving goodness. Overwhelmed? Not sure what to get? Don’t sweat: Here’s our list of top picks from this major sale.

Hammered silk-satin blazer

$435 (Originally $1,450) SHOP NOW
Noella polka-dot crepe de chine midi dress

Alexis $288 (Originally $572) SHOP NOW
Camilla stretch jacquard-knit skirt

Tanya Taylor $212 (Originally $495) SHOP NOW
Straight Leg

Max Mara $218 (Originally $575) SHOP NOW
Lavish wool crepe de chine trench coat

Zimmermann $720 (Originally $1,600) SHOP NOW
Goldie draped silk-charmeuse top

Stella McCartney $268 (Originally $895) SHOP NOW
Jewel wool and silk-blend and printed cotton and silk-blend wrap mini dress

Diane von Furstenberg $269 (Originally $598) SHOP NOW

