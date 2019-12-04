This Celeb-Loved Swimsuit Brand Low-Key Has the Coziest Sweaters for Winter

Image zoom Courtesy

Buying a cashmere sweater from a swimwear brand might seem counterintuitive, but hear us out. Summersalt, perhaps best known for its near-viral one-shoulder swimsuit, is so much more than a swimwear company.

Since its 2017 launch, the environmentally conscious brand has branched out with travel and sleepwear collections, along with even more size-inclusive swimsuits. Summersalt uses over 1.5 million body measurements from 10,000 women to create pieces that fit every body type. It’s just one of the many reasons why the brand has accrued such dedicated fans, including celebrities like Priyanka Chopra and Gigi Hadid, who were seen wearing both the brand’s swimwear and apparel this year.

Most recently, Summersalt launched a winter collection including what might be the perfect cold weather essential. At $110, The Coziest Cashmere Turtleneck is an affordable cashmere sweater that lives up to the brand’s reputation of offering a fit that’s just right.

I tried one out for myself and can attest that it seriously fits true to size. After consulting the in-depth size guide on Summersalt’s site, I selected a medium, and the boxy, high-low hem hangs perfectly on my frame. Along with a solid fit, the sweater is luxuriously soft (no itching here!), and it manages to be feel lightweight while keeping me warm. It’s even thin enough to comfortably wear underneath a puffy winter coat, so I’ll be wearing it with skinny jeans and leggings all winter long.

Made of cashmere and mercerized wool, it displays a bold colorblock design in four different combinations reminiscent of some of the brand’s most popular swimsuit styles. You can choose from Lava & Hibiscu, Azure & White Sand, Camel & Wolf, and Sea Urchin & White Sand. But if history is any indication, there’s no telling how long the soft turtleneck will stay in stock; the pink and red version already sold out of one size. Hurry to Summersalt to get one before they’re gone.

Image zoom Courtesy of Summersalt

Shop now: $110; summersalt.com

Image zoom Courtesy of Summersalt

Image zoom Courtesy of Summersalt

Image zoom Courtesy of Summersalt

