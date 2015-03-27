whitelogo
Major Lace
InStyle.com
Mar 27, 2015 @ 3:14 pm
Mischa Barton in Marchesa
Dave Hogan/Getty Images
Maggie Gyllenhaal in Jean Paul Gaultier
Koichi Kamoshida/Getty Images
Charlize Theron in Prada
Junko Kimura/Getty Images
Gwyneth Paltrow in Stella McCartney
Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage
Dave Hogan/Getty Images
Mischa Barton in Marchesa
Koichi Kamoshida/Getty Images
Maggie Gyllenhaal in Jean Paul Gaultier
Junko Kimura/Getty Images
Charlize Theron in Prada
Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage
Gwyneth Paltrow in Stella McCartney
