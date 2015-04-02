Technicolor Dresses

InStyle.com
Apr 02, 2015 @ 12:27 pm
no title
pinterest

Beyonce Knowles

FilmMagic
no title
pinterest
Mischa Barton in Juicy Couture
Bauer-Griffin
no title
pinterest
Kelly Rowland
Daniele Venturelli/WireImage
no title
pinterest
Nicky Hilton in Petro Zillia
Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage
1 of 5

Advertisement
1 of 4 FilmMagic

Beyonce Knowles

Advertisement
2 of 4 Bauer-Griffin

Mischa Barton in Juicy Couture
3 of 4 Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

Kelly Rowland
Advertisement
4 of 4 Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage

Nicky Hilton in Petro Zillia

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!