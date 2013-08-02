TCA Trend: Rainbow Brights on Joy Bryant, Anna Faris, Ashley Tisdale and More

Gregg DeGuire, Jason Kempin, Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic
Andrea Cheng
Aug 02, 2013 @ 11:45 am

The Television Critics Association Press Tour is underway and television stars across all networks are dressing up to debut their new fall shows. The two-week event is one of the bi-annual conferences that give TV showrunners some valuable face time with journalists to discuss upcoming seasons. With events and parties held day after day, the actresses are making themselves stand out on the carpet—literally, in vivid technicolor picks. Joy BryantAnna Faris (in Versace) and Ashley Tisdale were among those who elected bright and bold over sweet and subdued. Click to see more monochromatic ensembles.

1 of 7 Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Anna Faris

Faris, star of 'Mom,' lit up the red carpet in a bright canary yellow Versace sheath dress.
2 of 7 Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

Joy Bryant

'Parenthood' actress Bryant was all smiles in a bold red frock.
3 of 7 Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Ashley Tisdale

Tisdale arrived at the TCA Summer Press Tour in a cobalt blue dress that boasted a sheer top with a beach motif.
4 of 7 Paul A. Hebert/Getty Images

Adelaide Kane

Kane, a star in a new TV series 'Reign,' wowed in a red one-shoulder dress.
5 of 7 Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Lizzy Caplan

At the 2013 Summer TCA Party, Caplan turned heads in a body-skimming J. Mendel coral dress with cut-outs.
6 of 7 Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

Megan Hilty

Hilty hit the right note in a rich emerald green jumpsuit.
7 of 7 Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Madeleine Mantock

Mantock spoke onstage during 'The Tomorrow People' panel in a radiant orange-hued dress with lace detailing.

