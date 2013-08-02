TCA Trend: Rainbow Brights on Joy Bryant, Anna Faris, Ashley Tisdale and More

The Television Critics Association Press Tour is underway and television stars across all networks are dressing up to debut their new fall shows. The two-week event is one of the bi-annual conferences that give TV showrunners some valuable face time with journalists to discuss upcoming seasons. With events and parties held day after day, the actresses are making themselves stand out on the carpet—literally, in vivid technicolor picks. Joy Bryant, Anna Faris (in Versace) and Ashley Tisdale were among those who elected bright and bold over sweet and subdued. Click to see more monochromatic ensembles.

