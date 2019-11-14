Taylor Swift Just Made a Case for the Cold-Weather Bodysuit

Image zoom Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

When it comes to summer wardrobe staples, bodysuits undoubtedly rank as one of the season’s most versatile players. Layered under a pair of vintage Levi’s shorts? You’re good to go. Paired with the viral, flowy leopard midi skirt you and every heavy hitter in fashion have in common? That works, too.

Bodysuits are beloved for their ability to pull an outfit together with minimal styling effort, so parting ways with the staple when chillier months roll around is never easy. Lucky for us, Taylor Swift just made a case for the chilly-weather appropriate long-sleeve bodysuit, so we never have to say goodbye to the convenient piece, after all.

While proclaiming her jet-lagged state in an up-close and personal Instagram selfie yesterday, the Lover singer just so happened to be wearing Reformation’s Nisa Bodysuit and yes, we immediately added it to our cart.

A mashup of the cult-fave brand everyone from Kelly Ripa to Priyanka Chopra have been sporting as of late and the ultimate wardrobe essential? Truly, there’s no better way to infuse a bit of summer-style ease into the lazy and cold days ahead, all while staying cozy and warm in the process. We love to see it.

Taylor’s bodysuit of choice, the Nisa, features a V-shaped neckline and front-and-center buttons, all in a versatile ivory shade so you know it plays well with others. Whether you pair it under a leather skirt for a textural contrast or with joggers for a comfy casual look, the Swift-approved wardrobe basic lends itself to a world of options all suited for the chilly months ahead.

You can head to Nordstrom to shop Reformation’s Nisa Bodysuit, as well as these similar takes on the long-sleeve style.

Image zoom Courtesy

Buy now: $60, nordstrom.com

Image zoom Courtesy

Buy now: $60, nordstrom.com

Image zoom Courtesy

Buy now: $60, nordstrom.com