Taylor Swift Wore the Tie-Dye Shirt of the Summer, And it Keeps Selling Out

The tie-dye trend is exploding right now. Walk into almost any store and you'll find dresses, hats, and pants covered in colorful swirls. But the must-have tie-dye item is, hands down, the n:Philanthropy Harlow BFF Tee.

Taylor Swift wore it ($128; saks.com) a few weeks ago with a Zadig & Voltaire denim jacket ($398; neimanmarcus.com) and P448 sneakers ($265; shopbop.com), and it has sold out three times since then.

The $128 shirt is definitely a splurge, especially for something that sort-of looks like the result of a cool at-home project. But n:Philanthropy has a strong reputation in Hollywood for making some of the softest, high-quality T-shirts around.

Once you take into consideration the fact that you'll probably want to throw this T-shirt on every single day this summer, the cost per wear easily justifies that price tag.