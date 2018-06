See Taylor Schilling's Best Red Carpet Looks—No Prison Jumpsuits Here!

14 of 18 Jennifer Graylock/INFphoto

In Monique Lhuillier, 2014

Schilling premiered season two of Orange Is the New Black in a bell-sleeve neoprene dress with a skull print by Monique Lhuillier. Stick straight strands were the perfect accessory for this chic and modern look, which she teamed with a Thalé Blanc clutch.