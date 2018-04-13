Here's What InStyle Editors Plan to Splurge On with Their Tax Refunds

Mondadori Portfolio/Getty Images
InStyle Staff
Apr 13, 2018 @ 9:00 am

Have you filed your taxes yet? Wednesday, April 15, is the IRS deadline---and we're hoping everyone gets a refund. If you need some ideas for where to spend yours, look no further. Eight InStyle editors thought long and hard (OK—it didn't take very long at all) about what they would love to splurge on. See our picks for how we plan blow our tax returns this year, from a relaxing tropical vacation to a statement bag, and even a chair.

VIDEO: 6 Investment Pieces Every Woman Should Own

1 of 11 Nordstrom

Edie Crystal Hoop Drop Earrings

"I am obsessed with finding a pair of beautiful earrings at the momen,t and I'm loving colorful stones. Typically, I would go the fast-fashion route for this, but I think I want to invest in a better quality pair. Loren Hope creates gorgeous jewelry that feels special." - LaShauna Williams, Assistant Market Editor

Loren Hope available at Nordstrom $168 SHOP NOW
2 of 11 Nordstrom

Allbirds Tree Skipper Sneaker

"One of my coworkers tried Allbirds sneakers and raved about them. She said they actually changed her life! I've been looking for a comfortable pair of spring slip-ons that can be worn with everything so I can't wait to try these." - Lauren Kane, Site Producer

Allbirds available at Nordstrom $95 SHOP NOW
3 of 11 Net-a-Porter

Carolina Herrera Silk Faille Gown

"I had the unimaginable honor of borrowing this dress for a wedding I attended and can say without a shadow of a doubt: I have never felt better wearing anything in my life. I adore Carolina Herrera's collection, even more so now that designer Wes Gordon has jumped on board at the house. I would love to splurge on this timeless silhouette in the perfect shade of yellow." - Ruthie Friedlander, Special Projects Director

Carolina Herrera available at Net-a-Porter $2,690 SHOP NOW
4 of 11 Matches Fashion

Junya Watanabe X Carhartt Water-Repellent Checked Wool Jacket

"While I spent most of my tax return on a trip to Japan, while there, I was obsessed with how all the men wore iconic American fashion better than many Americans. This Junya x Carhartt jacket proves the point … if I have enough leftover." - Sam Broekema, Market Director

Junya Watanabe available at Matches Fashion $1,110 SHOP NOW
5 of 11 Nordstrom

CHLOÉ Eyelet Silk Shirtdress 

"I needed a white dress for my bridal shower that felt feminine but not saccharine and dressy but appropriate for daytime. I fell in love with this silky Chloe shirt dress when I found it on clearance at Nordstrom Rack. The oversized eyelet trim is girly but modern. It's no longer available on sale, but you can still buy it for full retail at Saks if you're sitting on a juicy tax return." - Emily Shornick, Senior Multimedia Editor

Chloe available at Saks $1,850 SHOP NOW
6 of 11 Barneys

Loewe Tapestry-Print Linen Bowling Shirt 

"For the price of someone's rent, you can get this perfectly oversize Loewe shirt. I wear giant, billowy things in the summer, and this would make the cut. Too bad my tax return has come and gone." - Jonathan Borge, Associate Editor

Loewe available at Barneys $1,150 SHOP NOW
7 of 11 Bird Brooklyn

Maryam Nassir Zadeh Palma Low Sparkle Sandals

"The fact that these sparkly, glossy, strappy, chunky heel, unicorn emoji-worthy sandals don't really match anything means they will work with EVERYTHING. Plus they make me so happy that I won't notice if they don't!" - Alison Syrett, Fashion Writer

Maryam Nassir Zadeh available at Bird Brooklyn $420 SHOP NOW
8 of 11 3.1 Phillip Lim

3.1 Phillip Lim 31-Hour Bag

"I've been on the hunt for a classic bag that I can use during my work week to carry every single little thing that I think I will need during my day. I've always eyed the 31 Hour Bag from 3.1 Phillip Lim, for its classic look to being outrageously functional, I do tend to be mean with my bags, so I'm sure this will stand the test of time." - Aaron Valentic, International Assistant 

3.1 Phillip Lim available at 3.1 Phillip Lim $750 SHOP NOW
9 of 11 MOBS Design

MOBS Tread High Sneakers

"This year, I'm obsessed with sneakers, especially high tops. MOBS are living under the radar right now, but with a design team full of vets from Dior, Dolce & Gabbana, and Nike, they're definitely ones to watch. I fell in love with every part of this pair: the super clean design, the moody sky-on-the-edge-of-a-storm shade of pink, the north star logo. They're perfect!" - Katie Donbavand, Associate Producer

available at MOBS Design $250 SHOP NOW
10 of 11 CVC Stones

CVC Stone "Void" Necklace

"I am always on the hunt for jewelry that looks like nothing I have seen before. CVC stone has only been around a few short years and my love for them has never wavered. I love how special and unique each piece is. If you’re on the hunt for a one-of-a-kind pendant that you’ll never see on someone else’s neck, look no further. It’s time to finally invest in one of their works of art." - Elana, Zajdman, Accessories Editor

CVC Stones available at CVC Stones $3,640 SHOP NOW
11 of 11 Net-a-Porter

Isabel Marant Alrin Crystal-Embellished Suede Sandals

"I am dying for these sparkly stilettos from Isabel Marant. Not entirely practical for every day, but definitely the perfect tax refund splurge." - Kristina Rutkowski, Makret Editor

Isabel Marant available at Net-a-Porter $995 SHOP NOW

