Most Items in Target's Vineyard Vines Collab Are Under $35

Image zoom Courtesy

Last February, Target announced that its next designer collaboration would be with preppy staple Vineyard Vines. Fans of both labels lost it, even though Target had yet to release a single photo of the merchandise. After waiting patiently for two months, we finally have pics of the long-awaited collab, and it’s everything you’d expect from the popular labels — and more.

From $30 stripe skirts to $35 gingham dresses to $20 fanny packs — all in nautical shades of navy, pink, and white — the lineup perfectly marries the preppy aesthetic of the Vineyard Vines brand with Target’s affordable prices.

Target has never been just a one-stop shop, so the collection is much more than just a roundup of cute clothes for men, women, and children. It also includes items across multiple categories — like Vineyard Vines-themed playing cards, stickers, pool floats, candles, cutlery, lunch boxes, reusable bags, whale-shaped ice trays ... you name it. Many of those categories are a first for Vineyard Vines, so this collection is definitely a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity .

Make sure you wake up early on May 18. That's when everything will officially go on sale in stores and online. Until, then we have a few images of the Vineyard Vines for Target line that are sure to get you excited.

Image zoom Courtesy

Lobsters Beach Tote Bag, $30; target.com. Kids' Plaid Baseball Hat, $10; target.com. Cosmetic Bag Set, $30; target.com. Pink Whale Pouch, $10; target.com. Vineyard Whale Print Beach Towel, $25; target.com. Everyday Should Feel This Good Beach Towel, $25; target.com. Straw Beach Bag with Floating Whale Fob, $40; target.com.

Image zoom Courtesy

Women's Plus Size Gingham Long Sleeve Shirtdress, $35; target.com. Rope Beach Bag with Floating Whale Fob, $35; target.com. Women's Off the Shoulder Short Sleeve Bardot Top, $25; target.com. Women's Striped Midi Skirt, $30; target.com. Pink Whale Fanny Pack, $20; target.com. Women's Striped Sleeveless Crewneck Knit Dress, $30; target.com. Whale Line Beach Bag, $35; target.com. Women's Rough Seas Sleeveless Ruffle Tie Waist Midi V-Neck Dress, $35; target.com. Whale Picnic Tote with Rough Seas Lining, $25; target.com. Vineyard Whale Print Beach Towel, $25; target.com.

Image zoom Courtesy

Adult Baseball Hat, $16; target.com. Women's 1/4 Zip Pullover Sweatshirt, $30; target.com.

Image zoom Courtesy

Women's Rough Seas Sleeveless Ruffle Tie Waist Midi V-Neck Dress, $35; target.com. Straw Beach Bag with Floating Whale Fob, $40; target.com.

Image zoom Courtesy

Women's Off the Shoulder Short Sleeve Bardot Top, $25; target.com. Women's Striped Midi Skirt, $30; target.com. Pink Whale Fanny Pack, $20; target.com.

Image zoom Courtesy

Whale Line Duffel Bag - Steel Gray, $40; target.com. 22.5oz Hibiscus Whale Portable Lidded Drinkware, $10; target.com. Adult Baseball Trucker Hat, $16; target.com.

Image zoom Courtesy

Women's Off the Shoulder Short Sleeve Bardot Top, $25; target.com. Women's Striped Midi Skirt, $30; target.com.

Image zoom Courtesy

Adult Visor, $12; target.com. Whale Line Beach Bag, $35; target.com. Women's Whale Graphic Crewneck Tank, $16; target.com. Women's Swim Suit Bottom, $25; target.com.

Image zoom Courtesy

Women's Sleeveless Ruffle Tie Waisted Midi V-Neck Dress, $35; target.com. Pink Whale Dog Leash, $14; target.com. Pink Whale Dog Collar, $11; target.com. Flag Whale and Gingham & Red Striped Reversible Pet Bandanna, $7; target.com.

Image zoom Courtesy

Women's School of Whales One Piece Swimsuit, $35; target.com. Whale Picnic Tote with Rough Seas Lining, $25; target.com. Vineyard Whale Print Beach Towel, $25; target.com.

Image zoom Courtesy

Women's Striped 1/4 Zip Pullover, $30; target.com. Women's Striped Bikini Swimsuit Bottom, $25; target.com. Baby Pink Whale Striped Rashguard, $12; target.com.

Image zoom Courtesy

Women's Striped Sleeveless Crewneck Knit Dress, $30; target.com.

Image zoom Courtesy

Women's Striped Off the Shoulder Short Sleeve Bardot Top, $25; target.com. Women's Striped Pants, $30; target.com

Image zoom Courtesy

Women's Gingham Long Sleeve Shirtdress, $35; target.com

Image zoom Courtesy

Women's 1/4 Zip Pullover Sweatshirt, $30; target.com. Women's Striped Sleeveless V-Neck Romper, $30; target.com.

Image zoom Courtesy

Women's Sleeveless Ruffle Tie Waisted Midi V-Neck Dress, $35; target.com. Women's Striped Off the Shoulder Short Sleeve Bardot Top, $25; target.com. Women's Striped Pants, $30; target.com. Women's Gingham Long Sleeve Shirtdress, $35; target.com. Rope Beach Bag with Floating Whale Fob, $35; target.com.