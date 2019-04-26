Most Items in Target's Vineyard Vines Collab Are Under $35

Here's your first look at the collection.

By Alexis Bennett
Updated: Apr 26, 2019 @ 8:59 am
Last February, Target announced that its next designer collaboration would be with preppy staple Vineyard Vines. Fans of both labels lost it, even though Target had yet to release a single photo of the merchandise. After waiting patiently for two months, we finally have pics of the long-awaited collab, and it’s everything you’d expect from the popular labels — and more.

From $30 stripe skirts to $35 gingham dresses to $20 fanny packs — all in nautical shades of navy, pink, and white — the lineup perfectly marries the preppy aesthetic of the Vineyard Vines brand with Target’s affordable prices.

Target has never been just a one-stop shop, so the collection is much more than just a roundup of cute clothes for men, women, and children. It also includes items across multiple categories — like Vineyard Vines-themed playing cards, stickers, pool floats, candles, cutlery, lunch boxes, reusable bags, whale-shaped ice trays ... you name it. Many of those categories are a first for Vineyard Vines, so this collection is definitely a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity .

Make sure you wake up early on May 18. That's when everything will officially go on sale in stores and online. Until, then we have a few images of the Vineyard Vines for Target line that are sure to get you excited.

Lobsters Beach Tote Bag, $30; target.com. Kids' Plaid Baseball Hat, $10; target.com. Cosmetic Bag Set, $30; target.com. Pink Whale Pouch, $10; target.com. Vineyard Whale Print Beach Towel, $25; target.com. Everyday Should Feel This Good Beach Towel, $25; target.com. Straw Beach Bag with Floating Whale Fob, $40; target.com.

Women's Plus Size Gingham Long Sleeve Shirtdress, $35; target.com. Rope Beach Bag with Floating Whale Fob, $35; target.com. Women's Off the Shoulder Short Sleeve Bardot Top, $25; target.com. Women's Striped Midi Skirt, $30; target.com. Pink Whale Fanny Pack, $20; target.com. Women's Striped Sleeveless Crewneck Knit Dress, $30; target.com. Whale Line Beach Bag, $35; target.com. Women's Rough Seas Sleeveless Ruffle Tie Waist Midi V-Neck Dress, $35; target.com. Whale Picnic Tote with Rough Seas Lining, $25; target.com. Vineyard Whale Print Beach Towel, $25; target.com.

Adult Baseball Hat, $16; target.com. Women's 1/4 Zip Pullover Sweatshirt, $30; target.com.

Women's Rough Seas Sleeveless Ruffle Tie Waist Midi V-Neck Dress, $35; target.com. Straw Beach Bag with Floating Whale Fob, $40; target.com.

Women's Off the Shoulder Short Sleeve Bardot Top, $25; target.com. Women's Striped Midi Skirt, $30; target.com. Pink Whale Fanny Pack, $20; target.com.

Whale Line Duffel Bag - Steel Gray, $40; target.com. 22.5oz Hibiscus Whale Portable Lidded Drinkware, $10; target.com. Adult Baseball Trucker Hat, $16; target.com.

Women's Off the Shoulder Short Sleeve Bardot Top, $25; target.com. Women's Striped Midi Skirt, $30; target.com.

Adult Visor, $12; target.com. Whale Line Beach Bag, $35; target.com. Women's Whale Graphic Crewneck Tank, $16; target.com. Women's Swim Suit Bottom, $25; target.com.

Women's Sleeveless Ruffle Tie Waisted Midi V-Neck Dress, $35; target.com. Pink Whale Dog Leash, $14; target.com. Pink Whale Dog Collar, $11; target.com. Flag Whale and Gingham & Red Striped Reversible Pet Bandanna, $7; target.com.

Women's School of Whales One Piece Swimsuit, $35; target.com. Whale Picnic Tote with Rough Seas Lining, $25; target.com. Vineyard Whale Print Beach Towel, $25; target.com.

Women's Striped 1/4 Zip Pullover, $30; target.com. Women's Striped Bikini Swimsuit Bottom, $25; target.com. Baby Pink Whale Striped Rashguard, $12; target.com.

Women's Striped Sleeveless Crewneck Knit Dress, $30; target.com.

Women's Striped Off the Shoulder Short Sleeve Bardot Top, $25; target.com. Women's Striped Pants, $30; target.com

Women's Gingham Long Sleeve Shirtdress, $35; target.com

Women's 1/4 Zip Pullover Sweatshirt, $30; target.com. Women's Striped Sleeveless V-Neck Romper, $30; target.com.

Women's Sleeveless Ruffle Tie Waisted Midi V-Neck Dress, $35; target.com. Women's Striped Off the Shoulder Short Sleeve Bardot Top, $25; target.com. Women's Striped Pants, $30; target.com. Women's Gingham Long Sleeve Shirtdress, $35; target.com. Rope Beach Bag with Floating Whale Fob, $35; target.com.

