Target Adds a Gender Neutral Kids Collection After Dropping Mossimo and Merona

Just one week after announcing the discontinuation of clothing lines like Merona and Mossimo, Target is back at it with brand new apparel, and it could not be any cuter.

The retail giant has come out with new back-to-school collection, and not only does it include gender neutral items, but it's also for kids.

Target is partnering with global kids brand Toca Boca on a playful line of clothes and accessories for the back-to-school season. Toca Boca is known for its digital toys and designed the collection with diversity and inclusivity in mind.

“Everything we make at Toca Boca is designed for all kids; it's our mission to make sure no kid ever feels excluded by Toca Boca," Head of Consumer Products for Toca Boca Mathilda Engman said in a press release.

"True to those values the collection was designed with inclusivity in mind, and we are so excited to see it will be merchandised together as a collection sitting between the boys and girls aisle of many Target stores."

It's worth noting that the collection also includes boys and girls items. While the Toca Boca collection is not one of the 12 new brands Target has discussed bringing in after Mossimo and Merona's exit, this is still something to get excited about.

The new products hit Target stores and target.com July 17 and comes in sizes 4 to 16. If you can't wait a week until it comes out, though, scroll through the entire collection below.