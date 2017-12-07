Today's Target Sale Is Offering 50% Off on Coats, and We're Trying Not to Panic

Don't freak out, but the Target sale is basically giving away coats right now. If you read the headline, that was not a typo. The already-affordable coats are easier than ever to purchase, thanks to a 50-percent-off discount.
I'm sure you already know Target, legit, has the best fashion deals year round. But somehow they managed to drop the prices even lower. I mean, where else can you get a gorgeous fur coat for $25? Insane, right? And the discount is also good on men's and children coats, too. So you might as well grab a few coats to give out as gifts to your friends, family members, and favorite charities.
Stop reading this right now and shop the affordable coats below before they sell out.
VIDEO: Have You Seen the Chip and Joanna Gaines Decor Line at Target?