Today's Target Sale Is Offering 50% Off on Coats, and We're Trying Not to Panic

Courtesy
Alexis Bennett
Dec 07, 2017 @ 2:15 pm

Don't freak out, but the Target sale is basically giving away coats right now. If you read the headline, that was not a typo. The already-affordable coats are easier than ever to purchase, thanks to a 50-percent-off discount.

I'm sure you already know Target, legit, has the best fashion deals year round. But somehow they managed to drop the prices even lower. I mean, where else can you get a gorgeous fur coat for $25? Insane, right? And the discount is also good on men's and children coats, too. So you might as well grab a few coats to give out as gifts to your friends, family members, and favorite charities.

Stop reading this right now and shop the affordable coats below before they sell out.

1 of 3 Courtesy

Boxy Metallic Puffer Jacket

Stay on trend and rack in a ton of compliments with this stylish puffer.

Who What Wear $25 (Originally $50) SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 3 Courtesy

Faux Fur Trim Parka

Keep warm (and impress) in a classic parka with a pink fur trim.

Who What Wear $35 (Originally $70) SHOP NOW
3 of 3 Courtesy

Faux Fur Coat

Make everyone think you spent your entire check with this luxe option.

Mossimo for Target $25 (Originally $50) SHOP NOW

