Target’s New Swimsuit Line Is Legit Made for Every Beach Body

I'm obsessed with Target's swimsuits. I mean, where else can you find amazing swimwear for less than 50 bucks, even during the winter? Now Target is giving me another reason to whip out my debit card thanks to the newly launched Kona Sol brand.

The line was made with every body shape in mind, with select styles going up to a 26. The line includes one-pieces and bikinis as well as a ton of cover ups that you'll want to wear even when you aren't heading to the beach — like the laser-cut shorts ($25; target.com) and the chiffon kaftan ($20; target.com).

As expected, prices are just as affordable as the other Target collections. Hipster bikini bottoms are priced at just $18, and a textured, twist-knot one-piece is only $45. Now that's what I call a win-win.

Check out Target's latest campaign images (which, by the way, don't include any retouching) below, including the new brand, along with fan-favorites Xhilaration and Shade & Shore. Then, head over to Target's website to shop the entire collection.

