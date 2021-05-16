Everything to Buy From Target’s Designer Dress Collection Before It Sells Out
I’ve been a sucker for Target’s designer clothing collaborations since 2009, when my mom surprised me with a tulle skirt from its Rodarte line. In the years that followed, I collected affordable pieces from brands like Missoni and Jason Wu in the same place I did my school supply shopping. Today, the retailer’s second Designer Dress Collection is officially available, and it could be its best high-end capsule yet.
Target’s first Designer Dress Collection came out in May 2020 and included frocks from Cushnie, LoveShackFancy, and Lisa Marie Fernandez. This year’s iteration features a vibrant 70-piece range courtesy of designers Christopher John Rogers, Rixo, and Alexis. Prices span from $40 to $60, and every dress is available in sizes up to 4X.
After scrolling through the entire lookbook, I can comfortably say there’s not one bad garment in the 2021 Target Designer Dress Collection. A launch this perfect is bound to fly off virtual shelves, so you’d better add your favorite pieces to cart stat. To make your life easier, I rounded up some of the best options from all three featured designers.
Christopher John Rogers
You’ve seen Christopher John Rogers’s voluminous, colorful eveningwear on Rihanna and Michelle Obama, and his cheerful, opulent aesthetic shines through in his designs for Target. Take the Plaid Wide Strap Tie Waist Dress, a button-down midi dress in a cotton fabric that looks like a technicolor picnic blanket. Other standout pieces, like the Floral Long Sleeve Ruffle Dress and Long Sleeve Two-Tone Shirtdress, make it clear why the New York-based designer is in the running for this year’s LVMH Prize, one of the global fashion industry’s most prestigious awards. Frankly, I expect these dresses to sell out in minutes.
Rixo
Orlagh McCloskey and Henrietta Rix, the duo behind the UK label Rixo, have dressed Mandy Moore, Sandra Bullock, and more A-listers in their youthful prints. The Patchwork Sleeveless Slip Dress combines many of the elements Rixo does best, from its elevated yet laid-back silhouette to a clash of patterns that somehow works perfectly. And at $45, its price tag is just as pretty. Meanwhile, the Floral Puff Sleeve Dress could be the ultimate return-to-office look, and the Polka Dot Sleeveless Halter Dress looks tailor-made for easy summer days — just imagine it with a pair of celebrity-loved pool slides.
Shop now: $50; target.com
Alexis
Beyoncé has worn Alexis Barbara Isaias’s garments, which tells you everything you need to know about the Miami-based designer. She runs her namesake label alongside her mom and brother, and her garments feel reminiscent of a beach vacation with family. The Floral Embroidered Dress from her Target line features a stunning prairie skirt, keyhole neckline, and an eyelet daisy pattern that’s both intricate and easy-breezy. The Mixed Floral Long Sleeve Tiered Dress looks vaguely psychedelic, and its braided rope belt adds an extra bohemian touch. Finally, the abstract Flutter Sleeve Pleated Wrap Dress looks like it was plucked straight off a runway, but it’ll cost you less than $50.
- This “Beautiful and Comfortable” $30 Mesh Bustier Is Going Viral on TikTok
- This Upper Lip Treatment Eliminates Fine Lines and Makes Lipstick Stay Where It Belongs
- Everything to Buy From Target’s Designer Dress Collection Before It Sells Out
- Supermodels Call This Skincare “Unicorn” the Most Important Thing They Use