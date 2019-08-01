Target Is Bringing Back 20 of Its Best Collabs Ever

Image zoom SplashNews.com

As if we needed another reason to love Target, the retailer is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year by generously giving us presents.

On Saturday, September 14, Target will drop its biggest collaboration ever, bringing back 20 of its best limited-edition collections. Like, this is bigger than when Aerosmith and Run-D.M.C teamed for Walk This Way.

So which designers made the cut? Well, of course, Lilly Pulitzer is coming back. I still remember the day that collaboration first dropped. People from all around the country were lined up outside of Target's doors waiting to get their hands on the colorful styles. It was pure madness.

Hunter's waterproof items will also be included in the 300-piece, limited-edition collection. And, yes, some of our favorite fashion designers are getting in on the anniversary celebration too, from Jason Wu to Proenza Schouler, Anna Sui, Rodarte, Zac Posen, Isaac Mizrahi, Erin Fetherston, Stephen Sprouse, and Stephen Burrows. Fashion houses like Missoni and Thakoon, Altuzarra, Marimekko, and 3.1 Phillip Lim are also on the roster.

And it's not all clothes and accessories. Target is great on delivering affordable home items with help from Michael Graves, Philippe Starck, and John Derian.

“Target has forever changed the retail landscape by doing what once was considered impossible – offering great design at an incredible price," says Mark Tritton, executive vice president and chief merchandising officer of Target, in a press release. "This anniversary celebrates our rich design history and the diverse range of partnerships we’ve offered our guests for the last 20 years."

Start saving now — not because prices are going to be expensive (they start at $7 and max out at $160), but because you're going to want to buy everything.