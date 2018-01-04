Yes, Target Is Having a Ridiculously Good Sale on Activewear Right Now

Wait a minute, are those $10 shirts and $20 leggings? Your abs and thighs are about to thank you for hopping on these amazing deals at Target. Right now, the retailer is hosting a major sale, dropping the prices on men's and women's activewear. You'll find everything you need to make sure you stay up on those New Year resolutions, from cute (and supportive) sports bras  ($10; target.com) to roomy tank tops ($14; target.com) that won't hold you back. The best part: It's all from Target's oh-so-popular fitness brand C9 Champion.

If you ever needed motivation to hit the gym, this sale will do the trick. Head over to Target's website or shop our favorite pieces below before it's too late.

1 of 5 Courtesy

Seamless Strappy Cami Sports Bra

Skip wearing a T-shirt all together with this pretty sports bra.

C9 $10 (Originally $20) SHOP NOW
2 of 5 Courtesy

Freedom All Over Printed Leggings

Make those squats look cuter than ever with these printed leggings.

$20 (Originally $25) SHOP NOW
3 of 5 Courtesy

Power Shape™ Medium Support Sports Bra

Jump around comfortably with this supportive bra.

C9 $15 (Originally $20) SHOP NOW
4 of 5 Courtesy

Tech T-Shirt

Stay dry with a shirt that has sweat-wicking technology.

C9 $10 (Originally $13) SHOP NOW
5 of 5 Courtesy

Freedom Leggings

Bend and stretch in a pair of leggings that will effortlessly move with you.

C9 $20 (Originally $25) SHOP NOW

