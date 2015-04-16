Shop the Spring Trend: Flirty & Textured All-White Must-Haves

Apr 16, 2015 @ 5:32 pm

White is right for spring! What's great about this trend is that designers interpreted it in refreshing and unique ways, so there is a wide range of styles in the market fit for every taste.

At Chloé (above, left) the look was flirty with a youthful, "festival girl" edge—but even with it's plunging neckline and daring cutouts, the silo maintains a certain level of innocence. On the other end of the spectrum, the look at Roberto Cavalli (above, center left) was all about drama. From the pussy bow necktie and embroidered sheer panels, this style is more glam than playful. At Christian Dior (above, center right) the look was futuristic and enchanted, yet incredibly wearable. And at Alberta Ferretti the look skewed so traditional that it almost felt bridal.

These looks are such monumental moments of the spring/summer 2015 season that they made an influence at the retail level, too. So even though all of these runway looks are lavish dresses, the same delicate details, like eyelet and lace, transitioned into all silos, including bomber jackets, culottes, matching sets, and boxy tees.

Shop it: Coach bomber jacket, $695; coach.com. Rebecca Taylor dress, $495; rebeccataylor.com. Zimmermann culottes, $595; zimmermannwear.com. Tabitha Simmons sandals, $695; neimanmarcus.com.

So, bid adieu to your LBD and inject your spring wardrobe with some flirty (yet sophisticated) all-white pieces. Shop more finds ahead.

How to wear it

Choose a finish that speaks to your style sensibility. A youthful broderie anglaise says ingénue, while a more opulent guipure has smoldering bombshell written all over it. And even though dresses dominated the runways, why not try culottes with a boxy denim top and flat sandals for something a bit more surprising? Plus, an accessory can make any outfit more feminine. Laser-cut eyelet heels work just as well with a pair of summer-weight trousers as they do with an LBD; espadrilles, meanwhile, are made for rainbow-floral frocks.

 

Runway inspiration (L-R): Chloe, Roberto Cavalli, Dior, Alberta Ferretti

Zimmermann

$595; zimmermannwear.com

Banana Republic

$150; bananarepublic.com

Coach

$695; coach.com

Rag & Bone

$495; intermix.com

Tabitha Simmons

$695; neimanmarcus.com

3.1 Phillip Lim

$395 (top), farfetch.com, $450 (skirt), farfetch.com

Rebecca Taylor

$495; rebeccataylor.com

StyleStalker

$149; stylestalker.com

Michael Kors

$358; neimanmarcus.com

Sam&Lavi

$195; shopsamandlavi.com

Juicy Couture

$248; juicycouture.com

Topshop

$68; topshop.com

Soludos

$65; soludos.com

 

More spring fashion: Click here to shop bold floral must-haves.

