22 Influencer-Approved Items Spotted on Instagram
Wondering what some of Instagram's brightest influencers were wearing all last season? Ahead you'll find the trendy accessories that are taking over timelines — like cool sunglasses, sparkly watches, statement-making heels, and beauty products and tools. Each one of the shopping-list-worthy items are bringing in some serious likes and comments.
Click through for all the details.
BRÖÖ Craft Beer Thickening Shampoo
@Annie.VTrann uses BRÖÖ Thickening Shampoo when her hair is feeling fine and flat. The cruelty free, vegan formula lists B vitamins and proteins for strength and shine.
Burt's Bees Liquid Lipstick
@TheLittleModel_ is making red lips her go-to accessory of the season with Burt’s Bee’s liquid lipstick. The long-wearing formula also delivers all-day moisture, leaving lips looking healthy.
Bioré Makeup Remover
@a1delatorre shows off how to get clean and dewy skin thanks to Bioré’s limited-edition line of Japanese Makeup Removing products. Pick them up exclusively at Ulta.
Bioré Refreshing Blotting Cloths
@courtandkelly have found their perfect new skincare routine with Bioré’s Japanese Beauty Makeup Removing line — a limited-edition collection available at Ulta.
Tangle Teezer Thick & Curly Detangling Brush
@Charmsie uses her Tangle Teezer Detangling Hairbrush to help evenly apply pre-shampoo oils from root to tip, keeping her hair tangle-free.
Tangle Teeze Fine & Fragile Detangler
When your hair is fine, fragile, and colored like @TheAugustDiaries, you don't want to lose tons of it while combing! The Fine & Fragile Detangling Hairbrush is perfect for this issue.
Tangle Teezer Detangling Brush
@A1DelaTorre uses the Tangle Teezer Original Detangling Hairbrush on her beach waves for minimal breakage and fuss.
Omega Constellation Quartz 24 MM Watch
@livforluxury's Omega Constellation watch is a timeless way to accessorize literally any outfit.
Omega Constellation Co-Axial 27 MM
@krystal_bick wears a stunner from the Omega Constellation collection. The Co-Axial is the perfect combination of classic and contemporary.
Omega Constellation Quartz 27 MM
@thelittlemodel defines head-turning style with this pretty timepiece from Omega.
Bulova Millennia Watch
@itsnotheritsme can’t stop checking the time with her Bulova Millennia Watch. The silver and rose gold timepiece, with mother of pearl and diamond accents, is perfect for spring and summer looks.
Bulova Rubaiyat
Spring’s best accessory is a chic and classic watch. @lnestyle has the look mastered with the Bulova Rubaiyat Collection.
Bulova Rubaiyat
@marinaingvarsson is armed and ready to go in a watch from the Bulova Rubaiyat Collection in rose gold. We are in love with this shape and color for spring.
Dooney & Bourke Caldwell Kyra Bag
@prettylittlehangers shows us how to style the perfect croc accessory for spring. This white skin bag from Dooney & Bourke is a must-have.
Dooney & Bourke Alto Mini Tassel Crossbody
@livforluxury found the perfect spring accessory to carry her into warmer weather. The Alto Mini Tassel Crossbody from Dooney & Bourke in natural matches every look and style this season.
Dooney & Bourke Selleria Flap Crossbody
@empirestyleofmind pairs her Selleria Flap Crossbody from Dooney & Bourke in Bone with a head-to-toe white look.
Carolina Herrera Square Two-Tone Sunglasses
@marinaingvarsson's rose-colored lenses from Carolina Herrera are an unexpected and cool twist on a standard style.
Carolina Herrera Two-Tone Square Sunglasses
@marinaingvarsson’s looking bright in this Carolina Herrera suit and shades.
Carolina Herrera Colorblock Cat-Eye Sunglasses
@krystal_bick is ready for the sun to come out in Carolina Herrera sunglasses.
Nine West Cintia Pumps
https://www.instagram.com/p/BwKg3x5gG_y/">@TheLittleModel_'s Nine West nude heels are perfect for almost any occasion, from work to a night out.
Nine West Churen Double Strap Mule Sandals
These Nine West shoes on @lnestyle make the outfit.
Nine West Freyan Open Toe Sandals
@citizensrunway has the perfect date-night look down thanks to these Nine West heels.