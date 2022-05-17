Tabitha Brown's Target Collab Will Boost Your Mood — Especially Since Everything's Under $44

When "America's favorite mom," Tabitha Brown, tells us to head to Target, we have no choice but to listen — especially when she's pointing us in the direction of her new, mood-boosting collaboration with the store, which includes clothing, swimwear, and accessories, all under $44.

RELATED: 10 Beach Outfits to Wear for Summer 2022

While the actress, author, and social media sensation may have skyrocketed to fame due to her vegan recipes and overall joyful demeanor (she has almost 5 million followers on TikTok alone!), she's now bringing that same positive energy to the fashion world, in the form of printed pieces and statement earrings. Tabitha Brown for Target — the store's latest impressive design partnership — will be available to shop in-store and on target.com come June 11, just in time to solve all our summer style dilemmas.

"In creating the collection, I stayed true to what's most important to me – comfort, pops of color, patterns, and joy," Brown tells InStyle over email, adding that she was involved in the creative and design process from the start. "Working with Target has been a dream come true. I am so happy I get to share a piece of me with everyone in this way."

We're admittedly happy, too, and not just because Brown's swimsuits can transform into full outfits or those maxi dresses look very throw-on-and-go (we love the ease!). Rather, it's the bright colors and tropical prints that instantly made us smile, and, according to Brown, that was really the plan all along.

"My mom was a big fashionista, she loved getting dressed up and instilled the belief in me that you need to dress how you want to feel," she says. "With this, growing up and still today, I get dressed in the morning in bold colors and patterns as it helps me feel the best I can, and this comes through with the designs in the collection."

RELATED: Wear These 7 Colors If You're Hoping to Manifest Good Vibes This Spring

Target is pretty pumped for this collaboration, too.

"At Target, bringing joy to our guests is at the heart of everything we do. Tabitha Brown is known for being a beacon of positivity, making her the perfect partner to help Target continue providing inspirational, inclusive and affordable style for all," said Jill Sando, Target's executive vice president and chief merchandising officer, via press release. "We've had the pleasure of working with Tabitha for a number of years and are thrilled to take our relationship to the next level by partnering with her to introduce new limited-time collections that we know guests will love."

Brown agrees and says that these pieces, which range from XXS to 4X, are meant to "promote positive wellbeing, joy, are comfortable and can be worn day-to-night." Unsurprisingly, when asked to narrow things down to her favorites and help us decide what to shop first, she struggles to pick just one item from the bold bunch.

"If I had to choose, my top favorite items from the first collection would be the Lemon/Polka Dot Print Button-Down Shirt and Pants and the two-toned Leopard Print Knit Midi Dress in orange and green. They are both multi-colored items that are different and exude happiness."

You don't just have to take her word for it, though. Check out Tabitha Brown for Target, ahead, before it hits stores in a few short weeks.