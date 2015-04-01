whitelogo
whitelogo
T-Shirt Dresses
Subscribe
Fashion
Celebrity
Beauty
Hair
Lifestyle
Shop
In The Mag
How-To
Video
Subscribe
Close
Fashion
Down
Celebrity
Down
Beauty
Down
Hair
Down
Lifestyle
Down
Shop
Down
In The Mag
Down
How-To
Down
Video
Subscribe
Give a Gift
Get our Newsletter
Stay Connected
Home
Fashion
Clothing
T-Shirt Dresses
InStyle.com
Apr 01, 2015 @ 6:28 pm
T-Shirt Dresses
Sarah Michelle Gellar in ChloÃ©
Gregg DeGuire/WireImage
T-Shirt Dresses
Jessica Simpson in Row
Dara Kushner/INF Goff
T-Shirt Dresses
Joy Bryant in Erin Fetherston
Billy Farrell/Patrick McMullan
T-Shirt Dresses
Diane Kruger in ChloÃ©
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
1
of
5
Advertisement
1 of 4
Gregg DeGuire/WireImage
T-Shirt Dresses
Sarah Michelle Gellar in ChloÃ©
Advertisement
2 of 4
Dara Kushner/INF Goff
T-Shirt Dresses
Jessica Simpson in Row
3 of 4
Billy Farrell/Patrick McMullan
T-Shirt Dresses
Joy Bryant in Erin Fetherston
Advertisement
4 of 4
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
T-Shirt Dresses
Diane Kruger in ChloÃ©
You May Like
Read More
Let's Make It Newsletter-Official
Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!
Subscribe to InStyle
Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW
Let's Make It Newsletter-Official
Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!