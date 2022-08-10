Summer's Sexiest Suits

Cutouts, color blocking, and textiles that demand a second glance, these suits deliver a whole look and in size ranges we can really get behind. Ahead, models Lovisa Lager, Bintou Sillah, and Cierra Creer spill fit feedback and details they loved, so you can choose the perfect one-piece or bikini for your epic end-of-summer getaway. (Let us guess, girls' trip to Europe?). In short: You're about to feel "Snatched as f*ck."

Bring On the Neon

Emma Trim

Once fall rolls around, there will be plenty of time to play around with warm, neutral shades. Soak up the last bit of summer in electric colors and bold prints instead, and complete your look with shiny accessories.

On Cierra: Alpine Butterfly Azalea One Piece ($128); Le Specs Slinky Sunglasses ($89); Mignonne Gavigan Metallic Madeline Earrings in Gold ($250)

On Bintou: Alpine Butterfly Serena Top in Psychedelic Paisley ($80); Alpine Butterfly Ocean Bottoms in Psychedelic Paisley ($80); Quay Base Line Sunglasses ($65); Montserrat The Limón Huggie Earrings ($75)

Cierra Even though it's a little cheeky, it's fun. I would definitely rock this even outside of being a swimsuit. I like versatility. I want to be able to wear my swimsuit more than just in the summer or to the beach. Cierra — Cierra

Embrace Eye-Catching Shapes and Sheer Details

Emma Trim

There's nothing wrong with the classics, but if you're looking to spice up your swimwear, trade your traditional suit for one with an asymmetric neckline. Alternatively (or additionally), sheer panels will allow you to show some skin in an unexpected, fashion-forward, celebrity-approved way.

On Bintou: Nomad Swimwear Current Top ($75); Nomad Swimwear Current Bottom ($75); Montserrat The Mar Earrings ($95)

On Lovisa: Nomad Swimwear Bay Top ($75); Nomad Swimwear Bay Bottom ($75); Janessa Leone Franco Hat ($270); Mejuri Bold Pearl Necklace ($250)

On Cierra: Nomad Swimwear Coast One-Piece ($145); Montserrat The Piña Huggies ($75)

Lovisa When it comes to the bottoms, I like to have a thong, just because you look hot. Then, definitely comfort and support around your chest area. You want to look snatched as f*ck. — Lovisa

Keep On Colorblocking

Emma Trim

Why settle for just one color when you can wear multiple? Colorblocking is an easy way to help punch up everyday looks, and with these suits, the hard part is done for you. All that's left to do is slip on coordinating footwear and add a few delicate pieces of jewelry.

On Lovisa: Summersalt The Marina Bikini Top ($50); Summersalt The Diagonal Mid Rise Bottom ($45); Naturalizer 27 Edit Zelda Slide Sandal in Orchid Glow ($115); Mejuri Bold Pearl Necklace ($250)

On Bintou: Summersalt The Ruffle Backflip ($95); Naturalizer 27 Edit Zelda Slide Sandal in Deep Gold ($115)

On Cierra: Summersalt The Bow Shoulder Ruched Sidestroke Swimsuit ($115);Naturalizer 27 Edit Zelda Slide Sandal in Orchid Glow ($115)

Bintou For a one-piece, [I look for] something like sexy details so it's not too much like Olympic swimmer. I like the coral on top and the pink on the bottom. — Bintou

Say Yes to Barbiecore

Emma Trim

If subtle isn't your style, now is the time to lean into the extreme — even if you're just spending the day by the pool. Barbiecore continues to trend, so grab your most elaborate swimwear, full of sequins, sparkle, and shades of pink, and wear it with chunky gold heels as you relax by the water.

On Lovisa: Kitty and Vibe Plunge Top ($58); Kitty and Vibe Classic High Hip Bottoms ($52); Quay Heartbreaker Sunglasses ($65); Montserrat The Mar Necklace ($120); Dunsen Dunsen Bars Beach Towel ($85)

On Bintou: (Similar) Alpine Butterfly Genevieve One-Piece ($150); Bernardo 1946 Belinda Sandal ($175); Quay Ever After Sunglasses ($70); Mignonne Gavigan Helen Stud Earrings in Light Blue ($125); Dunsen Dunsen Quilt Beach Towel ($85)

On Cierra: Alpine Butterfly Alyssa Top in Pink Sequins ($80); Alpine Butterfly Alyssa Bottom in Pink Sequins ($80); M. Gemi The Marina Woven Sandal ($348); Quay On The Fly Sunglasses ($55); Mejuri Bold Herringbone Chain Necklace ($225); Mejuri Layered Bar Necklace ($128); Dunsen Dunsen Dash Beach Towel ($85)

Cierra I really, really love this glittery bikini. It feels like a girl group with all of us wearing pink. — Cierra

Mix Up Your Metallics

Emma Trim

Metallic doesn't just mean gold and silver. Think outside the box and try a shiny pink, blue, or green swimsuit instead. Play around with different top and bottom options, too, finding a cute cut that best suits your personal style and preferred fit.

On Cierra: Curvy Beach Hot Pink Hot Pink Glitter Bandeau Top($70)Curvy Beach Hot Pink Glitter Side Tie Bottom ($70); Ray-Ban New Caravan Sunglasses ($163); Montserrat The Estrella Earrings ($75); Mejuri Bold Herringbone Chain Necklace ($225); Mejuri Layered Bar Necklace ($128)

On Bintou: Curvy Beach Hot Pink Glitter Scoop Top ($70); Curvy Beach Hot Pink Glitter Cheeky Bottom ($70); Ray-Ban Round Metal Sunglasses ($163); Montserrat The Cove Earrings ($115)

On Lovisa: Curvy Beach Hot Pink Glitter Triangle Top ($70);Curvy Beach Hot Pink Glitter High Waist Bottom ($70); Ray-Ban Caravan Sunglasses ($163)

Lovisa I don't have a huge chest, but it's heavy. I never really enjoy wearing a triangle bikini because it's uncomfortable — there's no support. I was shocked by this pink metallic one. I was like, 'Ooh!' — Lovisa

Photographer: Emma Trim, assisted by Grace Mallett and Megan Leonard; Models: Cierra Creer for APM Models, Bintou Sillah for STATE Management and Lovisa Lager for Muse NYC. Style: Samantha Sutton, assisted by Lily Shiffman; Hair: Chika Nishiyama; Makeup: Ayaka Nihei, assisted by Angelina Rose; Editorial Direction: Laura Norkin; Beauty Direction: Kayla Greaves; Creative Director: Jenna Brillhart; Senior Visuals Editor: Kelly Chiello; Associate Photo Editor: Amanda Lauro. Special Thanks to The Williamsburg Hotel.