This Internet-Famous Brand Just Restocked Its Sold-Out Swimsuits — and They're Going Fast Again

The internet-famous brand behind those nap dresses — you know exactly the ones we're talking about — is slowly expanding its assortment of fashion offerings to include, wait for it, swimwear that actually draws inspiration from its iconic dresses. (Cue the cutest beach 'grams ever.)

Hill House Home's first beachside drop in May went so fast, customers that were too slow to get to their computers were utterly heartbroken by their missed chance at owning what's arguably the cutest swimwear on the internet, but because the brand knows exactly what we need right now (mood-boosting swimwear, of course), it's back with another round of one- and two-pieces that are, to absolutely no one's surprise, selling out again.

Hill House's ultra-cute, expertly curated swimwear collection includes three hero silhouettes: the Rosie One-Piece, a two-piece that consists of the Isla Swim Top and Lola Bottoms, and a pool skirt that's completely sold out right now. Each of the swim styles can be purchased in a range of the brand's signature adorable prints like green gingham and pastel floral, as well as solid colors like this pretty pink and deep navy. What's more, longtime fans of the brand will also recognize a key detail the swimwear shares with the fan-favorite Nap Dresses: frilly ruffle sleeves.

All the swimsuits are made in Los Angeles with a fabric that's crafted from recycled materials and has built-in UPF 50+ protection. It's also sunscreen- and chlorine-stain safe, so you don't have to worry about damaging your swimsuit when you're splashing around the pool on a hot summer day.

Both the one-piece and two-piece sets will cost you $125; as for the two-piece set, the Lola bikini top is $70 while the bottoms are $55. Our one piece of advice? (Pun intended.) Buy the suits now because there's no guarantee they'll be in stock tomorrow.

Shop some more of Hill House Home's beach staples below, including the most perfect beach tote and sun hat.

