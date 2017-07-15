8 Ultra-Chic Swimswear Brands You Should Keep on Your Radar

Alexis Parente
Alexis Parente
Jul 14, 2017 @ 9:45 pm

These eight swim brands are making a splash this summer—and we are jumping on the boat! From the minimalist style of Matteau to the bold prints of Morgan Lane and clever shopping experience of Andie Swimwear, these brands have all the swim-ready style you need this summer. Check out these new brands and discover your new favorite swimsuit!

Fae Swim

Fae Swim is our new go-to brand for that sexy, itty-bitty bikini. These swimsuits have simple silhouettes, and come in rich neutral colors.

Shop the look: Fae swim top, $76; faeswim.com. Fae swim bottom, $65; faeswim.com.

Fae Swim

Shop the look: Fae swim top, $60; faeswim.com. Fae swim bottom, $53; faeswim.com.

Her Swimwear

Her Swimwear is feminine brand that specializes in amazingly flattering silhouettes. In soft colors and simple styles, Her Swimwear will become your go to-brand for classic swimsuits.

Her Swimwear $195 SHOP NOW
Her Swimwear

Her Swimwear $195 SHOP NOW
Andie Swim

This no-fuss, one-piece brand will change the process of purchasing swimsuits forever. With three styles of one-piece swimsuits and a solid range of colors, you're sure to find your perfect fit with Andie Swim.

Andie Swimwear $125 SHOP NOW
Andie Swim

Andie Swimwear $125 SHOP NOW
Jade Swim

Former fashion editor Brittany Kozerski created a swim line made up of classic silhouettes in vibrant colors. With minimal and sexy cuts, these suits are our new summer crush. 

 

Shop the look: Jade Swim top, $75; jadeswim.com. Jade Swim bottom, $90; jadeswim.com.

Jade Swim

Shop the look: Jade Swim one piece, $198; jadeswim.com. Jade Swim bikini top, $80; jadeswim.com. Jade Swim bikini bottom, $90; jadeswim.com

Matteau

Matteau places a premium on structure and fit. The swimwear brand eschews flashy style, opting to create pared-back basics that never go out of style. 

 

Shop the look: Matteau top, $120; matteau-swim.com. Matteau bottom, $120; matteau-swim.com.

Matteau

Shop the look: Matteau top, $120; matteau-swim.com. Matteau bottom, $120; matteau-swim.com. Matteau one piece, $280; matteau-swim.com.

Hunza G

Hunza G is taking over the world of Instagram, with celebrity fans Emily Ratajkowski and Bella Hadid making us instantly click 'add to cart.' These swimsuits are the perfect combo of super girly style and sex appeal. 

Hunza G $156 SHOP NOW
Hunza G

Hunza G $156 SHOP NOW
Morgan Lane

One of our favorite lingerie brands is crossing over into the world of swimwear. And, it has the coolest prints out there!

Morgan Lane $168 SHOP NOW
Morgan Lane

Morgan Lane $388 SHOP NOW
Rheya Swim

With seven swimsuit styles in three colors, Rheya Swim has created a streamlined shopping process. To add a twist, mix and match a strappy top with a classic bottom. 

Rheya Swim $100 SHOP NOW
Rheya Swim

Shop the look: Rheya Swim top, $78; rheyaswim.com. Rheya Swim bottom, $78; rheyaswim.com. Rheya Swim one piece, $100; rheyaswim.com

