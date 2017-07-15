8 Ultra-Chic Swimswear Brands You Should Keep on Your Radar

Courtesy (2)
These eight swim brands are making a splash this summer—and we are jumping on the boat! From the minimalist style of Matteau to the bold prints of Morgan Lane and clever shopping experience of Andie Swimwear, these brands have all the swim-ready style you need this summer. Check out these new brands and discover your new favorite swimsuit!
VIDEO: Get That Body ft. Kayla Itsines: Summer Ready Arms
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement