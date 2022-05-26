Swimwear

Most Recent

Gigi Hadid Just Wore an Actual Swimsuit to a Launch Party
The absolute range of that suit is unmatched.
Shoppers Feel "Really Confident" Wearing This One-Piece Swimsuit, and It's on Sale Ahead of Memorial Day
Get the best-selling swimsuit for $36 in this Amazon deal.
Dua Lipa's Tiny Floral Bikini Is a Major Mood-Booster
"pre-show river dip."
I'm a Fashion Writer, and These Are the 4 Swimsuit Trends Actually Worth Buying This Summer
Trust me, I've done the research.
7 Memorial Day Outfits You Can Make Using Your Swimsuit
These stylist-approved ideas will get you through that 3-day weekend.
Kourtney Kardashian's Stylist Says This Swimsuit Trend Is the "Secret Trick" to Making Legs Look Longer
She shared the styling hack with Poosh.
More Swimwear

Kim Kardashian Wore Sheer Opera Gloves with a Tiny Bikini for Her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Debut
She's leaving no magazine cover ... uncovered.
Khloé Kardashian Paired Her Pink Bikini with an Unexpected Swim Coverup
And we don't hate it.
Shoppers Call This $37 Ruffle Bikini the "Absolute Best Swimsuit" They've Worn
Gabrielle Union's Slouchy Bikini Makes Us Want to Wear Our Bathing Suits Wrong
Kendall Jenner and Her Zebra-Print Bikini Are Ready for Summer
I Bought This Flattering Swimsuit When Nobody Knew About It — Now It's Climbing Up Amazon's Best-Sellers Chart
Aerie's Latest Cheeky Bikini Bottoms Have Pockets — and They're on Sale for $20

Flattering and functional swimwear? Sign me up.

All Swimwear

Kim Kardashian Posed in a Cutout Swimsuit and the Chunkiest Jewelry Ever
Shoppers Are Already Thinking Ahead to Summer With This TikTok-Approved Swimsuit
Kim Kardashian Paired Her String Bikini with a Very Unexpected Pool Accessory
Dua Lipa Wore a Crochet Bikini in This Season's Hottest Pattern
Dua Lipa's Poolside Look Includes a Barbie Pink Bikini and Gold Jewelry
Dua Lipa Wore a Thong Bikini Underneath a Sheer Coverup That Featured a Massive Midriff Cutout
Kim Kardashian Hit the Beach in Gloves and Bikini Bottoms
Britney Spears's Thong Bikini Is From Target
Kourtney Kardashian Wore the Swimsuit Version of Kendall Jenner's Shredded Wedding Guest Dress
Kim Kardashian's Bikini-Clad Post Has Fans in Detective Mode
Salma Hayek Braced the Cold Ocean in a Blue Bikini
I Tried the Internet-Famous Swimsuit That Promises to Snatch Your Waist, and Here's My Honest Review
Julia Roberts Just Wore the Swimsuit Version of *That* Dress From Pretty Woman
Dua Lipa Wore a White Bikini in the Dead of Winter
Hailey Bieber Paired Her Purple Bikini with a Checkered Crochet Bucket Hat
Kourtney Kardashian Packed on the PDA With Travis Barker in a Tiny Bikini
Kourtney Kardashian Wore a Tiny String Bikini on a Winter Getaway with Travis Barker
Jennifer Lopez Wore a Bedazzled Bikini Top with a Matching Belt Over Her Bare Midriff
Dua Lipa Swapped Her Crochet Bikini for a Crochet Matching Set
Bella Hadid Just Blessed Our Feeds With Several Bikini Photos
Kendall Jenner's Fall Wardrobe Includes a Cow-Print Bikini
Khloé Kardashian Shows Off Her Abs in a String Bikini
Gabrielle Union Wore a Tiny Upside-Down Terrycloth Bikini in Italy
Dua Lipa Wore the World's Tiniest Crochet Bikini
Kylie Jenner Teased Kylie Swim in a Cutout One-Piece Swimsuit
