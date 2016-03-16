18 Swimsuits to Buy Now for Spring Break

Caroline Vazzana
Mar 16, 2016 @ 3:00 pm

Our favorite time of year has officially arrived. No, we’re not referring to Spring, but, rather, Spring Break. As we head into the middle of March, it’s time to escape your day-to-day responsibilities for a week in the sun. But just like planning for any other getaway, preparing for the midseason holiday involves lots of shopping.

The one thing you must pick up before jet setting off, aside from some sunscreen and bright shades, is a fun new swimsuit. First, find the most flattering swimsuit shape for your body, and then invest in a couple of killer styles. From stripes to florals to those bedecked with pineapples, these styles are sure to turn some heads. Below, shop these Spring Break-friendly swimsuits asap.

Sporty

These athletic-inspired suits work on and off the beach. 

From left: Valimare top, $105; valimare.com. Valimare bottom, $105; valimare.com. Indah top, $92; indahclothing.com. Indah bottom, $92; indahclothing.com. Triangl, $89; triangl.com

Prints 

Stand out from the crowd with one of these printed bikinis. 

From left: Novel top, $90; novelswim.com. Novel bottom, $79; novelswim.com. Valimare top, $100; valimare.com. Valimare bottom, $100; valimare.com. Helen Jon top, $112; canyonbeachwear.com. Helen Jon bottom, $88; canyonbeachwear.com

Cutouts

Whoever said a one-piece wasn’t sexy was seriously mistaken. 

From left: PilyQ, $160; neimanmarcus.com. L*Space, $165; lspace.com. Guess, $98; guess.com

Stripes 

Go beyond the standard nautical fare with stripes that are extra colorful.

From left: Solid & Striped top, $88; solidandstriped.com. Solid & Striped bottom, $88; solidandstriped.com. Sara Cristina, $220; saracristinaswimwear.com. Flagpole swim, $400; net-a-porter.com

Florals

Flirty, feminine, and totally fun. 

From left: L*Space top, $119; lspace.com. L*Space bottom, $99; lspace.com. Dolce & Gabbana, $675; net-a-porter.com. Zimmermann, $295; net-a-porter.com.  

Solids

When picking a solid suit, look for a figure flattering silhouette to really show off your shape.

From left: Cover Swim, $200; coverswim.com. J. Crew, $98; jcrew.com. Marysia, $279; net-a-porter.com

