The Hottest Swimsuits in Sizes 14 and Up That You Can Buy Right Now

Alexis Bennett
Apr 17, 2017

It's often hard to find a stylish swimsuit that fits your body. And when it comes to extended sizes, you've likely come across more than a few frumpy or unflattering options. However, there's no need to sacrifice style for the right size for your next trip to the beach.

We've searched high and low for chic swimsuits that are anything but boring. And we found a host of standout designs that can make women of all sizes feel and look amazing at the pool. Some of the hottest swimsuits for sizes 14 and up include trendy silhouettes, daring cutouts, and beautiful prints that aren't cheesy. So get ready to ace your next bikini Instagram by shopping the hottest swimsuit styles below.

VIDEO: Ashley Graham's Swimsuit Line

La Blanca All Meshed Up High Waist Bikini

Top, $99; nordstrom.com. Bottoms, $71; nordstrom.com.

Monif C Seychelles Ruffle Swim Top and Cutout Bottoms

Top, $88; monifc.com. Bottoms, $78; monifc.com

Becca Etc. Havana Off-The-Shoulder Bikini Top & High-Waist Bottoms

Top, $88; macys.com. Bottom, $85; macys.com.

Becca Etc. "Show & Tell" Crochet One-Piece Swimsuit

$106 (Originally $158); nordstrom.com

Charlatan White Bikini

$50 (originally $82); swimsuitsforall.com

GabiFresh Reflection Convertible Underwire Swimsuit

$98; nordstrom.com

GabiFresh Hera Bikini

$98; swimsuitsforall.com

GabiFresh Front-Zip Swimsuit

$98; nordstrom.com

Torrid Strappy Push-Up Balconette Bikini

Top, $52 (originally $69); torrid.com. Bottoms, $34 (originally $45); torrid.com.

Monif C Bali Bandage Swimsuit

$148; monifc.com

Esther Williams Bathing Beauty One-Piece Swimsuit

$90; modcloth.com.

River Island Plus Mismatch Scallop Trim Bikini Top

$25; asos.com.

Great Lengths Tummy Slimmer High-Neck One-Piece Swimsuit

$62 (originally $89); kohls.com.

Raisins Curve Kololi Printed High-Neck Top & Cutout Bikini Bottoms

Top, $44; macys.com. Bottom, $42; macys.com.

Monif C Black Strappy Bikini Top

$88; asos.com

Lane Bryant Shimmer Strappy High-Neck Swim Tank and Bottoms

Top, $69; lanebryant.com. Bottoms, $55; lanebryant.com.

Old Navy Ruched Underwire Swim Dress

$58 (originally $63); oldnavy.com.

Colorblock Crochet Bikini

Top, $20; target.com. Bottoms, $17; target.com.

Lane Bryant Mixed-Print Longline Bikini

Top, $65-$75; lanebryant.com. Bottoms, $55; lanebryant.com.

