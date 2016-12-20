The 6 Swimsuits to Pack for Your Tropical Getaway (Lucky You)

All this talk about bundling up, surviving the Polar Vortex, and "braving the elements," is depressing. If you're one of the fortunate few that had the foresight to book a trip to some far-flung destination where it's summer year-round and sipping piña coladas is the rule, not the exception, then we hate you. Kidding, but not really.

But even we have to admit (begrudgingly) that if anyone should reap the benefits of a sun-kissed vacation, then it should be you, dear reader, so we're here to help. First things first: You need to stockpile SPF. And then, you need the chicest swimsuit-and-cover-up pairings, because let's face it, you don't really need anything else. Scroll through to see and shop our six favorite combos, and then consider yourself packed.