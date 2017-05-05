5 Swimsuits That Do Double-Duty as Tops

The best purchases are those that can be worn in more than one way—like a versatile skirt that works for the office but also looks great on the dance floor. And there's nothing like a swimsuit that can also double as a top. It's a clever styling trick that celebrities have been wearing for years. But it's really easy for anyone to pull off the look.

After spending the day at the beach in the right swimsuit, you can easily switch up your look to grab dinner right after. All you need to pack in your beach bag are your favorite jeans, palazzo pants, or a maxi skirt.

Ahead, we've gathered five swimsuit styles that look just as great as tops. And for the entire month of May, InStyle readers can take 20 percent off all of the swimsuits on Swimspot's website with the promo code "SWIMSTYLE20".

VYB No Chance Crop Bikini

Nautica Signature Zip One Piece

VYB Aventura V-back Maillot One Piece

Splendid Sun-sational Solids Off Shoulder One Piece

Ella Moss Moonlight Tribe One Piece

